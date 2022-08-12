The CCP announced 6 days later that military exercises in the Taiwan Strait will be normalized. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized that the U.S. will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to establish a “new normal” with Taiwan. Eight major countries including the United States, Japan, Australia, and the European Union have already indicated a proviso (additional conditions) to the “one-China policy” in the joint statement.

Pelosi recently held a press conference with a member of the House of Representatives who was visiting Taiwan together to review the just-concluded trip to Asia. She reiterated that U.S. support for Taiwan will not be backed down by threats from the CCP.

“We won’t allow China to isolate Taiwan, they won’t let Taiwan participate in the World Health Organization, they won’t let Taiwan do things that can make a big contribution, they can stop Taiwan from participating in that, but they can’t stop us from going,” she said. Taiwan.”

Pelosi said that the visit to Taiwan is to show the tenacious relationship between the United States and Taiwan, and to express support for maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. “Our purpose is to pay tribute to this thriving democracy.”

The CCP is dissatisfied with Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. After she leaves Taiwan, it will encircle Taiwan’s 6th district for live-fire military exercises in the sea and airspace.

On the 10th, the CCP said in a low-key manner that its large-scale military exercise around the island had ended. However, the PLA said that its marines had recently started real-force confrontation drills. It announced that it will continue to hold what its military calls normal combat readiness patrols in the Taiwan Strait.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, as of early that day, there were still about 20 Taiwanese warships and the Chinese navy near the centerline of the Taiwan Strait.

At the press conference, Pelosi said in response to a question from a reporter from NTDTV that the United States would not allow the CCP to “normalize” military exercises against Taiwan. “We see from China‘s actions that they want to establish a new normal. And we must not let that happen,” she said.

On the same day, the CCP authorities issued the first white paper on the so-called “Taiwan issue”, declaring that they would not give up the use of force against Taiwan and would remove the DPP government, claiming that the United States was plotting to use Taiwan to control the Communist Party.

On the 9th, Wu Zhaoxie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China, held an international press conference in person to explain Taiwan’s position to the world. So far, 47 Taiwanese embassies abroad have expressed Taiwan’s position of firm defense of national sovereignty to the world through international media. A total of 117 report.

Chen Yonglin, a former CCP diplomat, told Voice of Hope that the CCP is very arrogant and wants to attack Taiwan, but it needs to find the most suitable time. But don’t want other countries to condemn it. The situation in the Taiwan Strait is on the brink of war. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine caused a severe shock to the world economy. If there is a war in the Taiwan Strait, the entire international community will suffer an unprecedented impact.

He said: “In this case, all countries have the obligation and responsibility to deter the CCP and provide moral support to Taiwan. In particular, those small countries should stand up. In the future, these small countries may also face bullying similar to the CCP.”

In fact, the CCP’s provocative behavior has aroused the vigilance of major powers around the world, and they have issued statements denying the “one China policy”.

On the 5th, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng, and Australian Foreign Minister Huang Yingxian called on the CCP to stop military exercises in a joint statement after the ASEAN (ASEAN) meeting; reiterated that the three countries’ “one China policy” and their stance on Taiwan have not changed. It is worth noting that the additional words “where applicable” are then added.

And on the 4th of the previous day, the foreign ministers of the G7 (US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan) and the EU’s high-level foreign policy representatives also reiterated their joint commitment to the stability of the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement, emphasizing the “one-China policy”. And the stance against Taiwan has not changed, while adding “where applicable”.

Li Yuanhua, a former associate professor at Capital Normal University and an expert on Chinese history, told Voice of Hope that this is a world power warning the CCP not to invade Taiwan by force. This is not allowed in the world. If the CCP wants to break Taiwan Strait relations by force, it needs to capture Taiwan before it can go to sea, and by forcefully attacking Taiwan can expand its interests in the Asia-Pacific region. The world will reconsider the “representation” of the One.

He said: “In fact, every country has seen the ambition of the CCP. It is a threat to world peace, especially the influential powers in the Asia-Pacific. They play a role in maintaining the current state of peace in the world.”

Li Yuanhua analyzed that if the CCP breaks the peaceful and stable situation in the Taiwan Strait, the world powers will definitely no longer recognize the original “one China policy”. Currently, international countries recognize the CCP as “one China” and define Taiwan as an independent entity outside of China. If the CCP wants to change the status quo, the world may redefine this concept.

He said: “In fact, Taiwan is a bridgehead that blocks the CCP’s expansion into the world. They all say that the first island chain is an important link. The world will think that you (the CCP) are bullying a small country in a big country. This is repositioning Taiwan. She (as Taiwan’s definition) has risen to become a country.”

According to Chen Yonglin’s analysis, Taiwan has become the powder keg of the Asia-Pacific region. Under the current circumstances, it is necessary for all countries to speak with one voice. Clearly, it is a precondition for the “one China policy” that countries add “where applicable”. When the CCP attacked Taiwan by force, the one-China policy was abandoned. Everyone will support Taiwan.

He said: “The statements of various countries are very important, because Taiwan’s security involves global peace and stability. If the CCP finally dares to use force, the whole world will oppose it and recognize Taiwan’s independence. In fact, it is a warning to the CCP not to be arbitrary. delusional.”

