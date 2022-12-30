North Korea imposed a “prohibition of entry of Chinese citizens” to China. (Photo source: National Immigration Administration of China)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China, December 30, 2022]After the Chinese (Communist) government announced that it would lift entry and exit controls, the Japanese government ordered to tighten the epidemic prevention management for entering Japan, and the Beijing authorities immediately protested. However, some Chinese netizens disclosed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the “little brother” of the CCP, has ordered that Chinese citizens be prohibited from entering North Korea. In this regard, netizens questioned whether Beijing would likewise protest.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

On December 27, a Chinese netizen shared a message on Twitter, saying that the North Korean authorities had issued a new entry policy and would temporarily ban Chinese citizens from entering the country.

A netizen shared a query screenshot of “Important Reminder of Destination Entry and Exit Policies” on Twitter, which shows the current border policy implemented by the North Korean authorities: temporarily prohibiting entry of Chinese citizens, and at the same time, all recent entries, including North Korean citizens Those who have been quarantined for 30 days.

On the 26th, the Beijing authorities announced that starting from January 8, a series of epidemic prevention control measures for entry and exit will be lifted. When COVID-19 was raging in mainland China, in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic in China to Japan, its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on December 27 that starting from 00:00 on the 30th, entry from China or those who have travel history within 7 days Quarantine measures must be strengthened. In addition to holding a certificate of 3 doses of vaccination or a negative test certificate within 72 hours, compulsory quarantine will also be imposed upon entry. If the test is positive, mandatory quarantine will be imposed for 7 days.

Subsequently, the Chinese authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the Japanese government’s move and publicly protested. Now Kim Jong-un directly prohibits Chinese from entering North Korea, but so far, the outside world has not seen China‘s reaction, so some netizens forwarded relevant messages and mocked the Beijing authorities.

The above news has aroused the interest of Chinese netizens on Twitter. Some netizens commented one after another, saying: “Jin Zai is often significantly ahead of the world“, “Another betrayal of relatives”, “The spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs will definitely not scold them”, “Three fat people are too careless.”

A Chinese netizen posted a picture and joked: “Whether the epidemic situation in China has improved, you only need to look at one indicator, and that is when North Korea will open China‘s borders. Global epidemic prevention experts, I only believe in Kim Jong-un.”

The latest anti-epidemic policies of various countries for Chinese travelers

Recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 in mainland China has caused a sharp increase in the number of dead, and even the remains have been piled up in funeral parlors and crematoriums. Other countries have also taken countermeasures. Recently, many countries have announced restrictions on the entry of Chinese tourists. policy.

South Korea

On the 28th, Lim Sook-young, head of the South Korean Epidemic Prevention Headquarters Coordinating Group, pointed out at a press conference that due to the rapid increase in the number of infected people in China and the possibility of mutation of the virus, the South Korean government will continue to pay attention to the development of the COVID-19 epidemic in China Variety.

Lin Shuying said that for the imported infected persons from China, the epidemic prevention department will try to analyze through gene sequencing to achieve the purpose of closely monitoring the mutation of the virus. As for whether the South Korean government will list China as the target of strengthening epidemic prevention measures, Lin Shuying said that the government will announce corresponding measures on the 30th.

Previously, the Korea Disease Control Agency had included China in the list of “key countries for quarantine and inspection” on the 16th of this month. The capital Incheon International Airport announced that it would strengthen entry screening for “key management objects”. He and his companions must undergo nucleic acid testing.

Taiwan

On the 28th, the Taiwan government also announced that it will strengthen the quarantine of immigrants from China from January 1, 2023. In addition to maintaining the current policy of not allowing Chinese tourists to come to Taiwan, passengers who take the 4 direct flights from China and the Spring Festival traffic plan for the public in the Jinma area must cooperate with the collection of saliva samples at the airport (or port) when entering the country. After taking the test, return to the residence as soon as possible and carry out 7-day self-epidemic prevention and subsequent self-screening. If the test is positive, you must carry out 5+n home care and independent health management according to regulations.

United States

On the 28th, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all passengers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau who are over 2 years old will be required to show a negative screening certificate within 2 days from January 5 next year, and they must fly directly or indirectly. All flights apply. This regulation does not distinguish between nationality or vaccination status, and it also applies to passengers departing from China and transiting through a third country, or transiting through the United States.

India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India announced that international passengers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea must present a PCR test report when they travel to India. When they arrive in India, they are found to have symptoms or COVID-19 tests Those who are positive will be quarantined.

Italy

Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said on the 28th that he had ordered that all people entering the country from China must undergo mandatory COVID-19 screening. Among them, the Milan-Malpensa Airport in the Lombardy region (Milan Malpensa Airport) has screened Chinese immigrants first since the 24th.

U.K.

Officials from the British Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare are expected to respond on the 29th local time whether to implement additional epidemic prevention measures for the entry of six direct flights from China.

Responsible editor: Wang Jun

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.