The Fujian Maritime Safety Administration of the Chinese Communist Party issued a navigation warning today, saying that from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on the 16th, there may be rocket wreckage falling in the waters of the East China Sea, and ships are prohibited from entering. Yesterday, the CCP originally announced that from April 16 to 18, a no-fly zone would be set up in the airspace in northern Taiwan, but after protests from the Taiwan Ministry of Transportation, it was shortened to 27 minutes. Wu Jianzhong, an associate professor at the General Studies Center of Taipei University of Ocean Science and Technology, told Voice of Hope: The CCP is brutal and unreasonable.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is expected to visit Vietnam on the 15th (Saturday) and Japan the next day to attend the foreign ministers meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) from the 16th to the 18th. Live ammunition training will be held in the Beibu Gulf. From the 16th to the 18th, a no-fly zone will be set up in the northern airspace of Taiwan. Although the time for the “aerospace activity” was changed from three days to 27 minutes after protests from the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of China, due to Blinken flew from Vietnam to Japan to participate in the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting and had to pass through the control zone. The series of actions by the CCP are provocative.

Wu Jianzhong, an associate professor at the General Studies Center of Taipei University of Marine Science and Technology, told the Voice of Hope reporter: The no-fly zone announced by the CCP is actually within the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, which is also an important international air route between countries. The establishment of a no-fly zone, the CCP only informs Taiwan as a country, and Taiwan has to explain it to other affected countries. This is a rather unreasonable part. Wu Jianzhong said,

[Original Sound]: “The second part is (at the same time) Nagano, Japan is holding the G7 foreign ministers’ summit, and US Secretary of State Blinken is also going to this place. After this air route is banned by the CCP, it is simply A kind of provocation is simply a diplomatic conflict. So we see that after the protests of various countries, the CCP hastily ended this farce, so we can see that the CCP is acting on me, being arrogant and unreasonable There is no way to gain international recognition.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Commerce of the Communist Party of China announced on the 12th that it will conduct trade barrier investigations on 2,455 items in Taiwan, covering agricultural products, Minmetals and chemical products, textiles, etc. The investigation will last for up to 9 months. Some scholars have analyzed that the results of the survey on China‘s trade barriers are expected to end in October this year, and may also be extended to January next year. It happens to be the hottest period in Taiwan’s presidential election. The Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) does not rule out that the CCP’s actions this time are based on political considerations.

In this regard, our reporter interviewed Yan Huixin, deputy executive director of the WTO and RTA Center of the Taiwan Institute of Economics and Economics. She said:

[Original Sound]: “China (the CCP) launched an investigation of more than 2,000 trade barriers against Taiwan. What he claims is that Taiwan prohibits the import of these 2,000 products from China, which actually does not comply with our WTO obligations. We It is true that there are more than 2,000 products banned from China, but this measure has been in existence since we joined the WTO in 2002. Therefore, China (the CCP) has only now protested the measure that has existed for 20 years. Then we have to use this It seems that the economic considerations should be relatively low, and the focus is on this sensitive timing. He wants to improve our exchanges between Taiwan and the United States, including the upcoming presidential election. I think it is based on Using economical means to achieve his political goals, which is the purpose of political protests, is the focus of this investigation.”

