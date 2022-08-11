[NTDTV, Beijing time, August 11, 2022]US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, and the CCP then conducted military exercises around Taiwan. Political and economic observers in Southern California believe that this shows the essence of the CCP.

The CCP’s military exercise against Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is scheduled to end on the 7th. The Eastern Theater of the Communist Party of China announced on the 8th that it will continue to conduct joint training in actual combat in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. Ye Junlin, a political and economic observer, said that the public should recognize the wolf nature of the Communist Party.

Ye Junlin, a political and economic observer of Taiwan and the United States: “So I think that the more serious it (the CCP) is to repair Taiwan, although it is to give Taiwan more warnings, I think it will lose more people’s hearts. It’s not because you don’t want to offend the wolf ( The CCP), the wolf will not bite you in the future, so you have to think about this issue, whether you still need it sometimes, strengthen yourself to have the right to speak, and whether you can control (the right to speak) in the battle between the two powers (China and the United States). “

He also analyzed Pelosi’s transit through Hawaii.

Ye Junlin: “When she (Pelosi) went to see Pearl Harbor, she was actually showing a fact. China, please take a look at whether the Belt and Road Initiative is similar to Japan’s Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere. What happened to Japan? I hope Don’t be easily involved in the whirlpool of war.”

He pointed out that Taiwan’s economy should not depend on the CCP.

Ye Junlin: “Every action proves that the preferential treatment given to Taiwan at the beginning is not a lifetime. If you don’t change such a habit of dependence today, you will have no autonomy in the future, just talk about how to find the worst time. , maybe there will be a new so-called thinking, including your economic transformation.”

He emphasized that world peace requires morality to maintain it.

Ye Junlin: “I think that freedom and democracy, and the so-called autocracy and centralization, are actually slowly fighting each other. I think in the end, what can really move people’s hearts is morality, including justice, fairness, rationality, and peace. The prosperity and the economy behind us.”

NTD reporters Yu Jing and Xu Zhancheng

