[NTD, Beijing time, August 6, 2022]The CCP’s live-fire military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan are being monitored by the Taiwan military throughout the process. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense showed a close-up surveillance photo of the CCP’s warship, emphasizing that “it is absolutely true, no P-picture is needed.” The Taiwan military air defense radar closely monitors the launch of the CCP’s missiles and is ready to shoot down at any time.

On August 6, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense stated that in response to the intrusion of Chinese warships into Taiwan’s surrounding waters, the National Army not only broadcasted warnings at the first time, but also dispatched naval vessels to closely monitor the dynamics of Chinese warships.

The Ministry of National Defense released a photo on Facebook, referring to the Navy’s “Dihua” warship monitoring Chinese warships at close range in the waters east of Taiwan.

The photo shows that from the cabin of the Taiwanese warship, the whole picture of the Chinese warship can be seen in the distance.

The Ministry of Defense especially emphasized that “it is absolutely true, no P-picture is needed.”

In addition, photos posted on the Internet show that the Taiwan Army’s Chenggong-class ship monitors the CCP’s “Changchun” destroyer off the coast of southwest Kaohsiung.

The CCP media Xinhua News Agency also released photos showing that in the eastern waters of Taiwan, the Taiwanese Jiyang-class “Lanyang” warship monitored the CCP’s warships throughout the process.

In this regard, the Taiwan Naval Command stated that Taiwan’s warships closely monitor the whole process of the Chinese warships, and can fully grasp and respond to them.

Taiwan’s air defense radar monitors Chinese fighter jets and missiles

In addition to monitoring the CCP’s warships throughout the entire process, the Taiwan Air Force Air Defense Missile Force has also activated the Patriot 3 missile air defense radar to closely monitor the launch of CCP fighter planes and missiles, and respond to emergencies at any time.

The Taiwan Military News Agency released a number of photos of the officers and soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile force keeping alert and responding to the enemy’s situation.

According to reports, the company commander of the missile unit, Major Zhou, said that he can monitor and grasp air information such as the CCP’s enemy planes and missiles in a timely manner.

In retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the CCP launched live-fire military exercises against Taiwan since August 4 as a threat after she left.

On the 4th, the CCP launched 11 missiles to intimidate Taiwan, several of which flew over the Taiwan Sea, but the Taiwan military did not issue an air defense alert.

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense responded that the military immediately grasped the dynamics of the CCP’s missile launches, activated its defense system and strengthened its combat readiness.

The Ministry of National Defense explained that since the main flight path of the CCP’s missiles is outside the atmosphere, and the missiles are predicted to land in the eastern seas and pose no harm to the island of Taiwan, no air defense alerts have been issued.

It is worth mentioning that the five missiles of the Chinese Communist Party fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone with an error rate of nearly 50%, which was ridiculed by the outside world. At the same time, the Japanese side strongly condemned it and demanded that the CCP immediately stop its military exercises.

On the afternoon of the 4th, the Chinese military announced the end of the live ammunition launch exercise and lifted relevant sea and airspace control. Other military exercises continue.

On the 6th, some CCP military aircraft and warships crossed the central line of the Taiwan Strait, and the Taiwan Army broadcast a warning to drive away immediately.

Sun Lifang, spokesman for Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference, “This morning, the National Army detected several batches of Chinese military aircraft and warships that crossed the middle line of the strait in the surrounding areas of the Taiwan Strait. The army has implemented broadcast warnings at the first time, and used air reconnaissance force, naval ships, and shore-based missiles to adapt to the situation.”

