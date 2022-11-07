[Epoch Times, November 07, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yun comprehensive report) A few days ago, a serious stampede accident occurred in Seoul, South Korea. The CCP’s official media continued to follow up and report the incident, and the incident was repeatedly pushed to the hot search. On November 7, the CCP’s official media hyped up the new progress in the investigation of the stampede accident, which aroused angry criticism from mainland netizens.

On November 7, the CCP Tennis Network and other official media reported that the Yonhap News Agency reported on the 6th that the survey data released by the South Korean police on the same day showed that nearly 85 minutes after the stampede accident in Itaewon, Seoul on October 29, the first batch of police officers. just arrived at the scene.

According to the information submitted by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department, the first police call received by the police came at 10:15 pm, and the police dispatched by the Yongsan Police Station, which belongs to the Itaewon area, arrived at the scene at 11:40 pm.

The above report aroused angry comments from mainland netizens:

“The old crow laughs at the black pig!” “All kinds of harmony in China, entries are banned. Every day abroad reports all kinds of summits.” “The follow-up reports on foreign affairs are really fast and detailed.” South Korea.” “Set up an accident day in Itaewon. Let’s report it every year?” “Is there an accident day for the Shanghai Bund incident?”

“Let’s pay attention to the suffering of people’s livelihood in China.” “There are many cases of domestic magic epidemic prevention.” “What is the speed of the police in the beating case in Tangshan barbecue restaurant? It was only a few hundred meters away at that time.” “There was no towed case in Loudi, Hunan. Follow-up” “How is the investigation of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 going?” “How is the investigation of the death of 27 people in the Guizhou bus?”

“A bunch of compatriots in the northwest have been blocked for 3 months, why don’t we let them go when we want to pay attention to them??” “We can’t speak out about matters concerning our own vital interests, because the epidemic has delayed too much, But I don’t dare to say more, I can’t say more, I don’t have the right to comment.”

Some netizens pointed out: a news from South Korea has been on the hot list for 4 days before and after; it only takes half a day for a positive delivery person to deliver to more than 60 places. The epidemic situation in Zhengzhou, Inner Mongolia, Guangzhou, Xinjiang, is completely invisible.

Are there no major events in the country to pay attention to? Don’t care about the stampede in South Korea. There was no accountability for jumping off the building yesterday, and I can’t see any news today…

Care about how the employees of Foxconn in Zhengzhou are living now; care about whether the property manager who jumped off the building has taken responsibility; care about whether the friends in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang are eating and drinking. Don’t look at Korea all day long.

On the evening of October 29, a large-scale stampede occurred in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, South Korea, killing 156 people. The dead have been identified, with the majority of residents in Seoul, in what was one of the worst stampedes in South Korea in decades.

On October 30, the “Beijing Evening News” published a thousand-word article on Weibo, “accountability” from five aspects for the stampede accident and the reasons for the loss of control of the crowd. After the article was published, it also attracted ridicule from mainland netizens, who questioned the official media that there have been many accidents in China caused by the epidemic blockade.

