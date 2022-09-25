A few days ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba in New York, which attracted attention from the outside world. (Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

[See China September 25, 2022 News](See the comprehensive report of Chinese reporter Miao Wei)Russian-Ukrainian WarA sharp escalation, on September 23, wasRussiaThe referendum was officially held in the four regions of Uruguay controlled by pro-Russian forces and pro-Russian forces under the planning of Moscow. Western countries have condemned Putin for false manipulation.United Nations Charterandinternational lawbrutal trampling.Sensitive moment, Chinese foreign ministerWang YiMet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba in New York, which is considered to be an unprecedented change in the CCP’s position since the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Wang Yi Respects Ukraine’s Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is one of the most important topics at this year’s UN General Assembly. According to Agence France-Presse, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba at request on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, local time. It was the first public face-to-face meeting between them since Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Wang Yi told Kuleba, “China has always been committed to promoting peace talks, never standing by, never adding fuel to the fire, and never taking advantage of the situation for personal gain.”

The two met as Russia-orchestrated referendums began in parts of Ukraine that are wholly or partly controlled by Moscow. Wang Yi told the Ukrainian foreign minister, “President Xi Jinping stressed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected.”

AFP said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman had previously made similar comments that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected. But this is the first time it has been spoken to a senior Ukrainian official.

After the talks, Dmytro Kuleba announced the news on his Twitter account at 4:00 pm Beijing time on the 23rd, and attached a sideways photo of him shaking hands with Wang Yi wearing a mask. “Wang Yi reiterated China‘s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its opposition to the use of force as a means of resolving disputes,” he said.

AFP said the statement appeared to suggest some kind of exasperation from Beijing, unheard of since Russia’s military intervention began in February.

Luo Guancong, a Hong Kong activist in exile in the United Kingdom, commented on Wang Yi’s meeting with Kuleba: “China is Russia’s strongest ally. Although the CCP has not publicly endorsed the war, their actions to praise Putin and expand their economic ties show that they attitude. This may be a Chinese self-defense move, which means Russia is really in big trouble/failed.”

Interesting.

China‘s been Russia’s strongest ally. Though CCP’s not publicly endorsed the war, but their campaign of praising Putin & expanding their economic tides shows their stance.

This could be a hedging move from China, which means Russia is really in big trouble/ losing. https://t.co/T6svKtKDfI — Nathan Law (@nathanlawkc) September 23, 2022

Seven months of what Putin called a “special military operation” against Ukraine has left many major Ukrainian cities in ruins and thousands of people lost their lives. Recently, under the large-scale counter-offensive of the Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Kharkov state, the Russian army was defeated.

Since the war began, China has refused to condemn Russian aggression. However, just last week, the SCO summit between Putin and Xi Jinping seemed to show differences. Xi Jinping did not attend the dinner after the summit and hurried back to China overnight. Although Putin claimed that he welcomed Xi’s “balanced stance” on the Ukraine issue, and said that he “understands Xi’s concern about the war in Ukraine”.

Before Wang Yi met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, he met with Henry Kissinger, a former US diplomat in New York, and rarely said “five certainties”, including the CCP’s definite policy toward the United States, and the CCP’s continued strengthening of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The attitude of China and the United States to carry out multilateral coordination is determined. It also shows that Beijing wants to ease tensions between China and the United States.

CCP official media rarely analyzes Russia’s bad prospects

In this context, the reports of the CCP media have also shown signs of change, and they are no longer as almost one-sidedly pro-Russian as they used to be. On September 22, the WeChat public account “Niu Play Qin” with the official background of the CCP issued an article saying that Russia’s situation is not good, which has aroused public attention.

The article stated that for Putin’s status quo, it is unfavorable for front-line battles, the West is pressing step by step, and once Russia collapses, it will not only include his prestige and governance, but also Russia’s stability and unity. The worst outcome is that Russia really, like the Soviet Union, falls apart again and falls into civil war. And Putin wants to bite the bullet, but the West will certainly not be intimidated by Russia. If the war continues to stalemate, will Russia not rule out a full-scale war mobilization? So NATO’s allies will not directly play? Will there be unrest in Russia?

From the standpoint of a Russian ally, “Niu Playing Qin” talked about the difficulties and crises facing Putin, but between the lines seemed to affirm the “legitimacy” of Russia’s conscription. For example, the article wrote that Russia was “unfavorable in combat, and the West was pressing step by step”;

The article concludes by saying, “The victory of war is never forever. Over time, the behavior of a country to wage and win the wrong war often defeats itself.” It seems to imply that Putin will eventually lose the war, and it is also intended to remind the CCP to prepare for Russia’s defeat.

Some analysts believe that it is rare for a public account with the background of the CCP’s official media to issue such an analysis. When Russia launched the Russo-Ukrainian war and was about to lose, urgently holding a referendum was Russia’s last struggle. This was a black-box operation, and the annexation of Ukrainian territory would not be recognized by the world. At this moment, Wang Yi met with the Ukrainian foreign minister, or privately indicated to Ukraine that he did not recognize the “referendum on accession to Russia”.

