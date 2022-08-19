The CDC admits that it failed to effectively fight the new crown epidemic and has been criticized as “too clumsy”

Data map: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overseas Network, August 18. According to a report from the Associated Press on August 17, Varensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, admitted on the same day that the response to the new crown epidemic had failed to meet expectations and announced that it would carry out a number of reforms. The agency has come under intense criticism for its handling of the coronavirus and monkeypox outbreaks.

The reforms include adjustments to internal staff and faster data release. Valensky said that the U.S. public health infrastructure is unable to cope with the new crown epidemic. “In the past three years, we have learned some hard lessons”, and it is the responsibility of the CDC and herself to learn from these lessons and do better.

The CDC, which is responsible for protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats, reportedly employs more than 11,000 people and has an annual budget of $12 billion. The agency has long been criticized for being clumsy for failing to act quickly to address new health threats. During the Covid-19 pandemic, public dissatisfaction with the agency has soared. Experts say the CDC has been slow to identify how many cases are entering the U.S. from Europe, advising people to wear masks, promoting airborne transmission of the virus and ramping up testing for new mutant strains. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)