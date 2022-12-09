[The Epoch Times, December 07, 2022]The “white paper movement” sweeping the country is blossoming everywhere at home and abroad. An article published by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League admitted that the loosening of the blockade was a response to the nationwide movement against the zero blockade.

On December 4, the “Hebei Communist Youth League” issued an article saying, “A few days ago, opinions on the epidemic prevention and control measures in some places appeared concentrated online and offline. Through timely communication and improvement, the matter has subsided.”

The article mentioned that US Secretary of State Blinken made critical comments on China‘s epidemic prevention policy, and some US politicians claimed to be very concerned about China‘s protests and threatened that this would cause huge damage to US-China relations. “What does the Chinese’s own family affairs have to do with the United States? Could it be that these incidents were planned by you?”

The Hebei Communist Youth League is the local organization of the Communist Youth League in Hebei Province, which accepts the leadership of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 7th that the above-mentioned article is equivalent to a public acknowledgment that the public is angry at the long-term strict epidemic prevention measures. This may be the first official admission that the “dynamic zeroing” policy approved by Xi Jinping himself is flawed; The reduction of lockdown and large-scale nucleic acid testing is in response to public protests against epidemic prevention measures, which is a rare response.

In late November, the “White Paper Movement” broke out in many places in mainland China and dozens of universities to resist the clean-up and blockade. At the same time, they mourned the victims of the fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang on November 24 due to the blockade of epidemic prevention. The large-scale demonstrations and protests are even regarded as the largest civil protest movement since the June 4 Tiananmen Incident in 1989.

In addition to holding up A4 blank papers, the protesters also shouted slogans including “Xi Jinping step down, the Communist Party step down!”, rejecting the CCP’s strict banning and controlling, forcing people into the square cabin and other clearing measures.

The “White Paper Movement” spread rapidly in major cities and campuses around the world, and reached its peak on November 26-27, attracting worldwide attention.

Beginning on November 28, the CCP authorities began to strengthen the police force and arrested some protesters.

Blinken said in an interview with CBS on December 4 that it is difficult to comment on this at present. But he emphasized that the United States has always adhered to a basic principle that people should have the right to express their views in a peaceful way of protest.

Blinken said in an interview with Matt Murray, editor-in-chief of “Hua Ri” on December 5: “We hope China can handle COVID well. This is very much in our interest. It is first of all in the interest of the Chinese people. But it’s also in the interest of people all over the world. So we want them to succeed.”

Blinken also said that the United States has seen that the blockade caused by the epidemic prevention and control has caused the Chinese economy to slow down, which affects not only China, but also the whole world. “This is not in anyone’s interest. Therefore, our hope is that they Find a way to move forward and move forward in a way that solves the challenge.”

After the outbreak of the “White Paper Movement” in mainland China, recently, mainland China‘s epidemic prevention policy has taken a major turn, and many places have successively introduced “optimized” epidemic prevention and control measures. More than 50 cities in mainland China have announced that, except for special places such as nursing homes and hospitals, other public places will no longer be tested for nucleic acid. Even Beijing’s epidemic policy, which has always been strictly controlled, has undergone major adjustments.

At a time when more and more cities are “cutting down” nucleic acid, Hefei City, Anhui Province has comprehensively promoted “out-of-home inspection”, and residents must undergo nucleic acid testing before leaving the community.

According to Hefei official news on December 5, at the epidemic meeting hosted by Hefei Municipal Party Committee Secretary Yu Aihua, a number of requirements were put forward, including the comprehensive promotion of “out-of-home inspection” and early sampling and early results. The sampling points can only be increased but not decreased, and the time can only be extended but not shortened.

Other requirements include measures such as strengthening “arrival inspection” and “follow-up inspection” at entrances such as airports, railway stations, various crossings, and water transport terminals. Implement the ninth edition and optimize the 20 articles of epidemic prevention, “If you can endure hardships, don’t feel tired, and if you have grievances, don’t complain.”

In addition, the number of imported epidemics in Hefei has increased day by day recently, leading to the temporary closure of some areas in Baohe and Xinzhan.

At present, there is no sign that the CCP will abandon the “zero-clearing policy.”

