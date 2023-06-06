Home » the central PAs migrate to the National Strategic Pole
Thanks to the 157 million euros of the Pnrr, the cloud migration to the PSN of over 40 Central Administrations begins

More than 40 Italian Central Public Administrations (PAC) have adhered to the Notice promoted by the Department for Digital Transformation, as part of Measure 1.1 “Digital Infrastructures”, to migrate their data and services to the cloud, starting from those critical and strategic, towards the National Strategic Pole (PSN).

Over 40 top-level organizational structures of the Central Public Administrations, which play a crucial role for the country, are therefore ready to migrate to cloud infrastructure. After the completion of the first milestone of Mission 1, component 1, Measure 1.1. “Digital infrastructures” of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which took place last December with the activation of the PSN, thus reaching a new fundamental stage in the country’s digital transition process.

“The important adherence of the Central Public Administrations to this first Notice demonstrates that the country system is ready to take a key step change in the management of data and public services. We will continue to work alongside the PSN to empower Italian administrations with innovative cloud technologies, simplifying the lives of citizens and businesses through more modern and secure digital services. The Administrations that have sent the request to participate will be able to take advantage of 157 million euros to migrate their systems, applications and data on the infrastructure of the National Strategic Pole to the cloud, in line with the provisions of the PNRR” declares the Undersecretary of State in charge of Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti.

“We have worked intensely with the Central PAs involved in the first Notice, Ministries of crucial importance for the country who have decided to migrate to the National Strategic Pole cloud, developing digital transformation projects that will produce significant benefits in terms of impact on security, the innovation and sustainability. The results achieved thanks to this first Notice mark a further step in the path undertaken by PSN as part of the Cloud Italy Strategy defined by the Government. Polo Strategico Nazionale will continue to support the central and local PAs and the Health Authorities with the aim of achieving the milestones envisaged by the PNRR.” explains Emanuele Iannetti, Chief Executive Officer of National Strategic Pole.

