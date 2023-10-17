The Centrality of Jerusalem: The Root of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have a long and complex history, with the centrality of Jerusalem being a key point of contention. Both sides claim Jerusalem as their capital, with Palestinians wanting East Jerusalem for their future state and Israel already assuming it as its capital, despite lack of international recognition.

The conflict in Jerusalem traces back to the Arab-Israeli War of 1948, which divided the city into West Jerusalem (controlled by Israel) and East Jerusalem (controlled by Jordan). Israel’s declaration of Jerusalem as its capital ignited the conflict.

Jerusalem is home to a population of 950,000 people, with the largest Jewish population of 584,000 residents and an Arab population of 366,800 residents. Arab Christians constitute a smaller percentage.

The al-Aqsa mosque, considered the third holiest place in Islam, is a major point of controversy. Situated next to the Temple Mount, the most sacred site for the Jewish community, the control and access to the area have fueled conflict. Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War in 1967 escalated tensions, leading to access restrictions for Muslims and evictions of Palestinians.

The status quo designates Jordan as the guardian of the site, but Israeli police control East Jerusalem. Israeli incursions into the compound have increased since the second Palestinian intifada in 2000.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, intending to fulfill his campaign promise of relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This further heightened tensions and sparked violent clashes and demonstrations, resulting in Palestinian casualties.

The recent attack by Hamas has escalated tensions and violence, with significant casualties on both sides. The territorial dispute over Jerusalem remains unresolved, as the city has been under Israeli control since 1967.

The complexity of the situation highlights the historical significance and religious importance of Jerusalem, making it a critical aspect of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

