The centre-right rejects the assault on Bini and Scoccimarro, but the classroom fights over everything

Nicolò Giraldi 22 June 2023

TRIESTE – The centre-right rejects two motions of censure against the regional councilors Bini and Scoccimarro after a session that went on all day and not without controversy. Big words flew between the benches of the majority and the opposition for almost the whole day. The departure was heated due to the decision of councilor Furio Honsell not to stand up on the occasion of the commemoration for Silvio Berlusconi. A case that triggered the ire of the junta, with the president of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga and the councilor for health Riccardo Riccardi fiercely pointing the finger at the choice of the former rector of the University of Udine.

Sivlio continues to divide

Thus the civic Diego Bernardis: “I am amazed by the gesture, not even in the face of death the councilor Honsell has avoided fueling controversy with an inappropriate gesture and a disgrace towards the highest regional legislative assembly”. “We are in a place of politics – Honsell defended himself -, not at a state funeral, and the only way I had to express my dissent from celebrating the figure of Berlusconi was to remain seated”. On the matter, Honsell was also reprimanded by the court president, Mauro Bordin. “The minute of silence for a person is a matter of human respect and institutional respect: I therefore believe that his choice, Councilor Honsell, can be criticized”.

Motion on Scoccimarro

After the initial tussle, the opposition over the presence of councilor Fabio Scoccimarro at the commemoration of Almerigo Grilz took place, when a few dozen people gathered in memory of the journalist and political militant, in via Paduina in Trieste. On that occasion Roman greetings were revealed, in a manifestation of neo-fascist thought. The motion was rejected by 27 votes against and 19 in favor. “There has been no distancing from the aforementioned gestures and neo-fascist slogans” said Roberto Cosolini recalling that “there must be no proximity, not even symbolic, between those who are representatives of an institution and demonstrations, attitudes or gestures that recall the fascist ideology”. After defending Claudio Giacomelli, the Councilor for the Environment specified his presence “in a personal capacity”.

“Who are you to judge?”

“I have heard an avalanche of defamations” said Governor Fedriga, at the end of his speeches on the Bini case and the Mediocredito question. Also in this case the motion of censure was rejected with 28 votes against and 19 votes in favour, but all sorts of problems were seen in the courtroom. “Are we sure – asked the councilor Pellegrino – that the operation does not have at least questionable outlines?”, while the councilor for Productive Activities replied, saying he was against exploitation. “Who are you to judge? I don’t let myself be intimidated by bloggers or criminal designs. The reconstruction is done right, we have always worked with transparency”. For the exponent of the junta “chatter is zero, I do not accept from you the indication of what is ethical and what is not. I have nothing to hide”. This is instead the comment of Diego Moretti, leader of the Democratic Party: “It doesn’t end here”.