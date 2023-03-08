Home World The “Centro d’arte Raffaello” dedicates the month of March to women
World

The “Centro d’arte Raffaello” dedicates the month of March to women

by admin
The “Centro d’arte Raffaello” dedicates the month of March to women

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

“Celebrating March 8 means questioning the role that women play in contemporary society, in the productive reality and, as far as I am concerned, also in the world of culture”: says Sabrina Di Gesaro, artistic director of the “Centro d’arte Raffaello ”…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The “Centro d’arte Raffaello” dedicates the month of March to women appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Euthanasia, Cardinal Zuppi: "Church contrary, but I would celebrate the funeral of those who choose assisted suicide"

You may also like

Nord Stream, the US acquits Moscow: “Destroyed by...

Four Americans killed in Mexico | Info

Voyage leaves the scene | Fun

The UK government’s controversial immigration bill

He dies at the age of 25 hit...

Iva Grgurić new hair color | Fun

Ben White and Gardening | Sports

The story of the video that is becoming...

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Wednesday 08 March...

la spunta il Grupa Azoty 3-2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy