Source title: Happy Century: “Agarwood is like crumbs” overseas hot high-quality content set sail to the sea

Recently, the high-quality online drama "Agarwood is like crumbs" produced by Huanrui Century, Youku, etc., starring Yang Zi and Cheng Yi, has ended, and its lower part "Agarwood Chonghua" is being broadcast on Youku. At present, "Agarwood is like crumbs" has handed over a perfect answer sheet on the mainland broadcasting platform. According to the lighthouse professional version, "Agarwood is like crumbs, Agarwood Chonghua" has been broadcast for 35 days, and the lighthouse's entire network drama feature film playback index has accumulated over 843,000, ranking first in 2022. At the same time, "Agarwood is like crumbs" has been used by mainstream media platforms at home and abroad such as Guangming Daily, Xinhua News Agency, Learning Power, and the Associated Press. In addition to being broadcast in mainland China, "Agarwood is like crumbs" has been released to broadcast platforms in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, China, North America, Australia, Europe and other regions, Japan, etc. Releases in other regions are on the way. It is reported that the platforms that "Agarwood is like crumbs" have been launched include: TrueID in Thailand, viu in Vietnam, viu in Southeast Asia, myTVsuper in Hong Kong, line TV in Taiwan, Longhua in Taiwan, viki in Europe and America, and will be launched on netflix and AsianN TV in South Korea. At present, the performance of the drama can enter the top 5 broadcast platforms, and can surpass the Korean dramas and local dramas broadcast on the platform during the same period. It is worth mentioning that "Agarwood is like crumbs" has set off a wave of chasing dramas in Thailand. Thailand's TrueID has received 1 million views within 10 days of its launch, and won the first place in Thailand's trueID list. The person in charge of TrueID said that the performance of "Agarwood is like crumbs" even surpassed all the local content broadcast during the same period, and it was the best Chinese drama ever broadcast on the platform. At the same time, "Agarwood is like crumbs" ranked first on the Malaysian viu platform, and ranked the top three on the Singapore viu platform. Picture: Thailand's trueID ranks first in the whole list Figure: Malaysia viu ranks first Figure: Singapore viu ranks top 3 In addition, "Agarwood is like crumbs" is also very popular in Europe and the United States. European and American drama fans spontaneously organized a translation team of more than 200 people to produce subtitles in French, German, Italian, Polish, Spanish and Romanian. Not long ago, a guzheng player played the theme song of "Agarwood" in Hanfu on the streets of France. The related video also exploded on social networks. Chinese and foreign netizens expressed that they were moved by the beauty of traditional Chinese culture. According to industry insiders, "Agarwood is like crumbs" is rooted in the people's closeness to the times, breaking the topic with immortals, integrating the benevolence, chivalrous spirit and aesthetic characteristics of traditional Chinese culture, and using dream-like images to show the majestic China. The spirit of romanticism. Taking the excellent traditional Chinese culture as the background, in the two dimensions of spiritual culture dissemination and practical effect, "Agarwood is like a crumb" is worthy of being a contemporary online drama boutique. As the producer of the series, Huan Rui Century has taken a crucial step in telling Chinese stories well and contributed to the promotion and export of traditional Chinese culture.

