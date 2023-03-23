Home World The CEO of TikTok under pressure in the US Congress. Westminster bans it on all devices
The CEO of TikTok under pressure in the US Congress. Westminster bans it on all devices

The CEO of TikTok under pressure in the US Congress. Westminster bans it on all devices

The Chinese government has said it will oppose possible plans by the United States to force the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the service. US governments and governments in other countries fear that TikTok owner ByteDance may be providing browsing history or other user data to the Chinese government or promoting propaganda and disinformation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US authorities were considering banning TikTok if ByteDance does not sell the company. “If the news is true, China will resolutely oppose it,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce, Shu Jiting. A forced sale “would seriously harm investors in multiple countries, including China” and damage “confidence in investing in the United States,” Shu said.

The CEO defends himself in Congress

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was heard today by a US congressional committee to explain why he says the popular video-sharing app shouldn’t be banned.

“I haven’t seen any evidence” of China‘s access to TikTok user data, Shou Zi Chew said, assuring that he has never had any discussions with Chinese government officials in his capacity as CEO.

“The platform should be banned,” Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican MP, attacked instead, stressing that Americans deserve to know the truth about the threat that TikTok poses to national security and their personal safety.

