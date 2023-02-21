Dear Director,

the CEO of Lega Serie A […] he argued that operators do not fight piracy because they would benefit from trafficking in illegally distributed content. This is a patently unfounded accusation. […]

We have always been against piracy and today we support any action against the violation of rights on content placed on the net. […]

Therefore, rather than launching unfounded and serious accusations, the football system should deal with the content distribution chain, with the regulatory authorities and the legislator to help adopt adequate tools.



The signatories

Aldo Bisio – Ad Vodafone Italy

Alberto Calcagno – At Fastweb

Gianluca Corti – Co-Ad

WindTre

Benoit Hanssen – Co-Ad

WindTre

Pietro Labriola – CEO of TIM

Benedetto Levi – Ad Iliad Italy