The challenge of the G7 in Hiroshima, Kishida: against Russia aggression we defend peace and prosperity

Listen to the audio version of the article

The G7 greets Hiroshima and the host, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida comes up with a final synthesis that holds many things together: «We are facing the challenge of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, we must support the free and open international order and demonstrate our determination to defend peace and prosperity. There is no more appropriate place than Hiroshima, which symbolizes the promise of peace, to convey such determination”.

Spotlight on Zelensky

Ukraine was the main theme of the last day of the summit’s work. After all, Zelensky’s physical presence has played a decisive role in keeping him always at the top of the agenda in these days of summits. Yesterday the Ukrainian president had a dense series of bilateral meetings: as well as with all the heads of state and government members of the G7, also with guests, some not openly hostile to Moscow, such as Indian premier Narendra Modi. While the Brazilian president Lula, up to now a supporter of the negotiation line as the only way, affirmed, during the meeting (he did not have a bilateral meeting with the leader of Kiev), that he condemned the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a way to get away from the equidistance line.

Commitments and help

Today Zelensky took part in the official sessions, sending a very clear message: «The more we work together, the less likely it will be that others in the world will follow Russia’s crazy path». A warning fully understood in the communiqué released by the leaders at the end of the meeting: “We will continue in our firm commitment to provide diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Kiev”, they assured. In concrete terms, Zelensky received from Joe Biden the confirmation of a new military aid package of 375 million dollars and a concrete opening to the ‘jet coalition’, the strategy to help Kiev through the use of the F-16. The possible sending of fighters to Ukraine, summarized the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz for all at the end of the meeting, «is a message to those who attacked Ukraine. Russia cannot count on declining support for Kiev.”

The mighty of the world at the G7 in Japan Photogallery24 photos View

Messages in Beijing

China was, as expected, very present in the topics of debate and in the final documents. It has been asked to put pressure on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine. On the issue of Taiwan, the G7 has expressed concern, opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force. Beijing had already been attacked, albeit indirectly, in the document on economic coercion (“We ask all countries to refrain from its use, which not only undermines the functioning and trust in the multilateral trading system, but also violates the international order”, leaders have warned).

However, with respect to relations with Beijing, a shared path has emerged on the strategy of ‘derisking’, ie a reduction of risk without tearing in economic relations, which prevails over ‘decoupling’, ie separation: thus the European position prevails. Today, in the final press conference, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, argued the shared strategy in these terms: «We must reduce the risks on the value chains, but without seeking a complete decoupling of our economies. There is a will to have a relationship with China and we must find a balance».