The Chamber approves the Def, ok to the resolution on the budget variance – Politics

L’Chamber of the Chamber ha approvedby qualified majority, the majority resolution on the deviation from the balanced budget. The votes in favor are 221 states, 116 against. Ok to the majority resolution on the Def with 221 votes in favour, 115 against.

“Now the Senate is missing, we are going ahead as planned with the decree on May 1st – said the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, leaving the Senate Budget Commission – then always with an attitude of responsibility we move forward. I think you learn from mistakes, I hope similar situations don’t happen again in the future.”

Giorgetti: ‘Good, but it’s not over’

But there was a tussle during the debate with the sitting suspended for a few minutes: while the deputies of the Democratic Party left the Chamber after an attack by Tommaso Foti (Fdi) on Debora Seracchiani, the dem Nico Stumpo threw himself towards the benches of Fdi. The clerks intervened and shoves flew. Foti contested the fact that Serracchiani had said that Andrea Delmastro should resign due to his absence in the Chamber yesterday in the vote on the Def. “It’s a pity that in the end the only one who resigned was her”. At that point, the deputies of the Democratic Party began to leave the Chamber while the Fdi shouted “Out, Out!” In chorus. In the meantime Stumpo, who had already been called to order for his excesses by President Lorenzo Fontana, headed towards the Fdi desks, where he was blocked by the salesmen but there was contact with Fdi colleagues. Then the session resumed and the deputies of the Democratic Party returned to the hemicycle.

“We were forced to return to the Chamber, to bring back all the deputies of the majority, after yesterday’s serious sloppiness which saw the majority go under on a fundamental vote such as that of the Def and the deviation – he said the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein, in Transatlantico, speaking to journalists -, a very important forecast document for businesses and families”. “An episode which further demonstrates that they are not as ready as they said they were and that they risk undermining the country’s credibility. A day of forcing. We will continue to remember what are the legitimate prerogatives of the opposition, aware of our role”.

The Senate session has begun in which the resolution approving the new report linked to the Def on budget variance will have to be voted on.

Illness for Angelo Bonelli

During the debate, in the morning, illness for the deputy Angelo Bonelli. The session was immediately suspended. He had just finished his explanation of vote when at one point he fell ill. Immediate intervention by the doctors and assistants who took him out of the Chamber and accompanied him to the infirmary for the first checks. When work resumed Matteo Richetti (Iv) sent him “good luck”. His words were underlined by a unanimous applause from the Montecitorio Assembly. According to reports, Bonelli did not pass out but, on the advice of the doctors, he was taken to hospital for further tests.

“I would like to address my sincere best wishes for a speedy recovery to my colleague Angelo Bonelli. We look forward to seeing him in the Chamber of Deputies as soon as possible”: said the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana. “Dear Angelo Bonelli, get well soon! We are waiting for you – he wrote on Twitter Clare Braga, Pd group leader in the Chamber of Deputies – for the many battles we have to wage together. Best wishes from all the Deputies of the Democratic Party”.

“I trust today”, the European Commissioner for the Economy had said in the morning Paul Gentiloniasked in Stockholm about yesterday’s lack of approval of the Def and in particular if he is worried about it.

“We must apologize to our constituents and to the government,” he said in the Chamber Andrea Tremaglia (FDI) referring to the absences in the majority that yesterday led to the rejection of the resolution on the budget variance -, which is working well and a lot. I personally feel I have to apologize to President Meloni, who in recent years has always set an example of humility and constant work. Politics is to set an example and we set a bad example yesterday”. Tremaglia then reiterated that yesterday’s FF absent were “five who were not on mission, but unfortunately most of them due to illness”.

“There is no political crisis underway even if it was better to conclude the examination of the Def yesterday – he said Paolo Barelli group leader of Fi -. The parties that support the government are united.”

“For what happened yesterday, the League takes its share of responsibility – explained the Northern League Richard Molinari to the Chamber in explanation of vote – but there is no political crisis underway, no message to any minister in particular: indeed to Giorgetti we can only say thank you”. For Molinari, “what happened yesterday is a consequence of that fury iconoclast that led to the cut of parliamentarians without thinking that the apical roles in the Chamber have remained the same so that when someone is on a mission they don’t make the bridge on May 1st but are working for the community. Only those who see Parliament as an alternative to unemployment can think that just staying here and pressing the button is working. Delegitimizing Parliament empowers other forces…”.

“Are you ready today? Yesterday you showed that you don’t realize the fact that you are paid handsomely to work. We expected Meloni to go to the Quirinale to apologize for what happened”: thus addressing the benches of the majority, Riccardo Ricciardi of M5s, accusing the government of “pulling the wool over the eyes of the Italians”. “What happened yesterday is a farce that worries us little. We are concerned that you are destroying the future of this country”, she concludes.