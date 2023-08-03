The Chamber approves the law on the right to be forgotten oncology

Unanimous approval of the Chamber of the Chamber to the rules for the prevention of discrimination and the protection of the rights of people who have been affected by oncological diseases, the so-called law on oncological oblivion. The text, approved in Montecitorio with 281 votes in favor and none against, passes to the Senate. Introduces a “right to be forgotten” to ensure that clinical recovery corresponds to the possibility of exercising one’s rights in conditions of equality with the rest of the population, with reference to access to financial, banking and insurance services, as well as adoption procedures of minors.

The text defines the right to oncological oblivion as the right of people recovered from an oncological pathology not to provide information or be the subject of investigations on their previous pathological condition. With regard to access to banking, financial and insurance services, it is envisaged that for the purposes of stipulating or renewing the relative contracts, the request for information relating to the state of health of the contracting natural person concerning oncological pathologies from which he/she has been affected in precedence, if the active treatment has been concluded, without episodes of recurrence, for more than ten years at the date of the request; this period is reduced by half if the pathology has arisen before the age of twenty-one.

This information cannot be acquired even from sources other than the contracting party and, if it is available to the operator or intermediary, it cannot in any case be used to determine the contractual conditions. News, in relation to the acquisition of information on the health background, also in matters of adoptions and access to competitions for patients recovered from cancer. The Guarantor for the protection of personal data is assigned the function of supervising the correct application of the new provisions.

