The chaos of Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić live | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić clashed fiercely again during the live show, and security had their hands full!

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

There were harsh words again, airing of dirty laundry, and the night before Zvezdan stated that Ana would reconcile with him tomorrow and that she still loves himso there was also a verbal conflict.

“You smelly bitch, who cheated on your husband with me, you admitted it! I’ll give my entire fee if you confessed“, roared Zvezdan, and Ana raged: “What do you want from me?! I didn’t confess. I said that I ate ten liters of salt with you and that you are acting crazy here!”.

“Everything I said here is true, and you are lying and your soul hurts! Everything is true! All your life you say how important it is to you when you look in the mirror what your face looks like, your face is mud! Sludge, to me it’s sludge!“, shouted Ana, and he told her back that “he will surely win”.

“I cheated on my wife with Anjela, I cheated on Anjela, but let me go with this story, this is not normal! Zorica convinces me as if she knows who Ana is, she doesn’t know anything! I give her a chance to sit in the car and check and ask who she is who did he deceive”, said Zvezdan, and then went into the smoking room into Ani’s face and roared, so the security took him outside and removed him from the program.



Zvezdan Slavnić, Ana Ćurčić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

