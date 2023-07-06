The characteristics of Immortals of Aveum illustrated in a video

EA and Ascendant Studios today released a new trailer for the interesting magical FPS Immortals of Aveum, in which we will play a powerful battle mage grappling with very powerful enemies. The video is a long demonstration of the game in which we are shown the main features of the title.

For more information, you can also read the detailed description below, while you can find the video below.

In Immortals of Aveum you will play Jak, an unlikely Magnus, who gains awareness of his own potential in the midst of the Sempiwar, an endless conflict that pits the different human populations of Aveum for the control of magic. Now it’s time to discover all that Jak can do. He masters magic with Sigils and spells, assembles your equipment through items and skill trees, and fights to unlock the secrets of Aveum and save the realms.

MAGIC

All of Aveum’s magic can be distilled into three forms: the blue Magic of Strength, the red Magic of Chaos, and the green Magic of Life. Each has different uses and works differently. While most Magni can master magic of only one color, the particularly rare Triarchs can master all three. Jak is one of these Magnus and, therefore, can draw on all three types of magic.

As you progress through the story of Immortals of Aveum, you will have access to numerous Sigils, items and spells that will allow you to experiment and create your own unique play style. There’s no wrong way to play, whether you want to adopt a multipurpose style or specialize in just one color of magic.

Skilled Magni use magic strategically to amplify its effect. Indeed, you can combine different spells, such as, for example, Green Magic Ballasts with Red Magic attacks. Remember that some types of magic are more effective against certain enemies. As a general rule, if you see an enemy using a specific type of magic to defend and strike, remember to attack them with that same type of magic to break through their defenses.

Seals

The Sigil is the primary tool of every Magnus. Sigils allow you to focus and control magic, turning it into powerful attacks.

There are specific Sigils for different colors of magic, each having three variations. These variants work differently depending on the type of spells, rate of fire, damage dealt, range, and ammo capacity. However, as a general rule, each color of magic suits a particular fighting style:

Red Seals – They are best suited for close combat and explosive attacks Blue Seals – Bolt-like spells, which strike at long range and deal damage with remarkable accuracy Green Seals – Rapid-fire weapons, ideal for fighting on the move

You’ll find numerous variations of Sigils throughout Aveum, allowing you to tailor magic to your play style. You have the possibility to equip and try on different Sigils as and when you want to discover their unique properties and find the most suitable one for the current battle. Additionally, you can upgrade all Sigils at the Forge, so if you find one you really like or want to upgrade, you can do so at any point in your journey.

ATTACKS

Attack spells are your main offensive weapon: each color of magic has 3 Attack spells to choose from. Combine your Attacks with Rage and Control spells to produce lethal combinations.

Red Attack spells

Rending fire causes a series of wide-ranging magical explosions; Fireburst produces a vicious blast that detonates at a short distance; Killer fires a single, large blast that staggers enemies at close range (or knocks them into the air).

Blue Attack Spells

Crushing Dart launches precise shots at long range; Volt Bolt emits a beam that pierces all enemies in its path; Javelin throws a long-range spear that you can charge to deal more damage.

Green Attack Spells

Hound Shrapnel fires volleys of small tracer rounds; Storm Shards swarms of tracer rounds, ideal for run-and-gun playstyles, albeit with reduced accuracy; Maelstrom rapidly fires a barrage of ammo that becomes increasingly accurate over time, but reduces movement speed.

ANGER

Mana of Fury generally replenishes via Mana Crystals, found in chests or dropped by enemies during combat, but that’s not the only option. Depending on how you want to customize your progression through the skill trees, you may also discover alternative ways to restore this magical resource, such as regenerating depleted mana over time.

INCREMENTS

But not all magic is destructive. Magic is part of Aveum’s life, integrated into technology and the surrounding world. And it affects how you will interact with the world itself. That’s what Augment spells are for. Levitate above chasms, leap great distances, and restore corrupted territories along your travels.

This is only a small part of what you can do. Augment spells allow you to move objects, reshape the environment to cross chasms, and solve puzzles that block your path or hold secrets. And, when you need to strengthen your defenses, you can summon a magical shield to protect you as you continue to return fire.

CONTROL SPELLS

By harnessing magic into a Totem, an object of power attuned to one of the three colors of magic, you can manipulate both the world and your enemies in entirely new ways.

Using Control spells, you can slow objects and enemies with Weights, drag them towards you with the Whip, and even stun them with the targeted beam emitted by the Interrupt Lens.

DOMAIN SPELLS

When all else fails, you can’t afford it. As you fight in the Everwar, your ultimate attack, the Immolation Domain spell, will charge.

By combining the three colors of magic, you will channel all their power into an absolutely devastating beam. Use it to annihilate legions of enemies or to pierce through even the mightiest foe.

PROGRESS

In addition to upgrading your Sigils, you’ll discover many other ways to progress in Immortals of Aveum. The game includes 25 spells and over 80 Talents to unlock on your Talent tree. Each branch of the tree focuses on one of the three colors of magic, but we encourage you to try them all to choose whether to adopt a more specialized or generalist playstyle.

Of course, you will always have full freedom to experiment. You can redistribute your Talent points at any time by visiting a Forge and paying the required cost. In these Forges, you will also be able to purchase and upgrade the hundreds of special equippable items you will come across in the game,

including Sigils, Totems, Rings and Bracers. Each one comes with unique properties that will boost your stats, so equipping the right item can make a big difference in effectiveness and overall power. Experiment with various combinations until you reach the desired degree of offensive power, defensive capability or versatility. Your equipment and Talents allow you to customize magic to suit your play style.

PLACES

Your stay in Aveum will give you the opportunity to visit many places and explore twelve different biomes of this world. Soon enough, you’ll find yourself wandering into a larger world. Immortals of Aveum is home to three bustling activity hubs where you can converse with local residents, accept quests, or upgrade your equipment in the Forge.

But Aveum also includes vast natural areas, lively landscapes, unknown abysses and ancient ruins dating back to times of peace or conflict. All of these areas can harbor dangers, from Rasharn’s troops to numerous animals on the prowl.

In the middle is the Squarcio, a shapeless and expanding void, which separates the territories and constantly threatens to swallow others. A great mystery surrounds the existence of these vast abyssal depths, but the most pressing threat lies beyond them.

The Order of the Immortals fights for Lucium, but on the opposite side of the Slash stands Rasharn, a large and prosperous kingdom, Lucium’s archenemy. This nation is led by the tyrant Sandrakk, who has led his armies across the world, conquering and destroying all who dare oppose him.

Lucium is strong, but Rasharn’s power grows by the day. Now it’s up to Jak and the Immortals to save not only their homeland, but the home of all the free peoples of Aveum. Fight alongside worthy warriors such as Devyn and Zendara under the command of Grand Magnus Kirkan, meet different characters, each with their own goals and objectives, and become an Immortal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

