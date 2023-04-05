Many people have installed double-glazed joinery both in their personal homes and in offices or commercial spaces. The motivation for this choice is given by the superior thermal insulation and energy efficiency provided by thermal insulation panels. But it must be said that not all thermal panels implicitly mean high quality and superior energy efficiency. Therefore, it is important to invest in quality products that offer properties at top standards in the field of thermal insulation.

However, it is important to point out that not every thermal window carpentry means quality, comfort, reliability and durability. For this reason, it is important to choose quality products from the field of thermopane carpentry profiles. Among the quality products are those from Salamander, and below you will discover the characteristics of some of the models Salamander carpentry.

The Salamander ADF Design model

Salamander ADF Design profiles are described by a construction depth of 82 mm and the existence of 6 chambers, which contributes to a very efficient insulation. The upper insulation is completed by the existence of 3 gaskets, and the anti-burglary hardware with economical ventilation contributes significantly to added security, respectively to the reduction of condensation inside. This system of profiles from Salamander has a triple glass with a thickness of 48 mm or 52 mm.

Exclusive ADF system from Salamander

A second thermopane profile system from Salamander is ADF Exclusiv. It is a very efficient option from the perspective of energy yield. These characteristics are due to the construction depth of 92 mm and the existence of 6 chambers. The wall thickness of at least 3 mm places this model in the Class A quality category according to European standards in the field. The glass is triple and is of thermal insulation type.

Salamander ADF Premium system

Another category of Salamander carpentry profiles is the ADF Premium model. As the name of this system suggests, we have in mind a very inspired choice for superior sound insulation, excellent thermal comfort, very elegant appearance, but also added security. All these properties are due to the profile thickness of 76 mm and the existence of 6 chambers. The glass with 3 sheets of glass and the very good quality gaskets complete the specifications that contribute to the excellent insulation in the case of this thermopane profile system.

ADF Smart model

Salamander proposes the ADF Smart thermopane model. The number of 6 chambers, the construction depth of 82 mm, the standard 2 mm stiffening of galvanized steel, the anti-burglary hardware and the economic ventilation are among the properties offered by this thermopane profile system. The 3-seal system ensures exceptional thermal and acoustic insulation.

Salamander ADF Smart Alu model

Also among the Salamander profiles we find the ADF Smart Alu model. The characteristics of this thermopane profile are the following: the construction depth of 82 mm, the standard stiffening of 2 mm of closed galvanized steel on the frame, 6 insulation chambers, the profile system with 3 insulation gaskets and the triple glazing of 52 mm or 60 mm.

