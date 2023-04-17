Home » The charge of the 140 pairs at the Endas 2023 Equestrian Spring Trophy
World

The charge of the 140 pairs at the Endas 2023 Equestrian Spring Trophy

by admin
The charge of the 140 pairs at the Endas 2023 Equestrian Spring Trophy

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

Second stage of the Primavera Endas Sicily Trophy of full house riding. And this despite the rain and wind that hit Palermo on the weekend that just went to the archives. In fact, the bad climatic conditions did not stop…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The charge of the 140 pairs at the Endas 2023 Spring Equestrian Trophy appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Haibatullah, the spiritual leader of the Taliban who will become Supreme Leader of Afghanistan

You may also like

“Khartoum hospitals bombed”

USA, 16-year-old misses home and gets shot in...

here is the program for the week

Womad Cáceres presents its thirty anniversary poster

Fahrenheit 451, review of the comic by Víctor...

Lagarde (ECB): the fragmentation of the global economy...

Jaylin Hurts NFL’s Biggest Contract | Sports

Kansas City, 16 year old knocks on the...

Ukraine, the mercenaries of the Wagner group: “In...

State roads are being moved from populated parts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy