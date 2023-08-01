The Chavista Dictatorship’s Attempt to Control Electoral Reforms with Like-Minded Rectors

Title: Chavista Dictatorship Seeks to Reform Venezuela’s Electoral Body with Like-Minded Rectors

The Chavista regime in Venezuela has announced its list of candidates for the 15 vacant positions of rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE). The list includes Chavista soldiers, politicians, former ministers of the dictatorship, and even opposition deputies. This move by the regime has raised concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the upcoming elections.

The list of candidates for rectors of the CNE was published in local media on Monday. A total of 153 applicants have been nominated, with 97 of them nominated by civil society organizations, 29 by the Citizen Power, and 27 by the faculties of legal and political sciences of the universities.

Among the candidates nominated by civil society organizations are Fabio Zavarse, a military man and current rector of the National Experimental Security University, as well as General Franz Calzada Cousin, who identifies himself as a “socialist and Chavista Bolivarian.” Civil society also nominated the current comptroller of the Republic, Elvis Amoroso, who had previously authorized the disqualifications of opposition candidates, and the deputies of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Julio García Zerpa and Imad Saad.

The Citizen Power, comprising the Prosecutor’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office, and the Ombudsman’s Office, has nominated candidates such as former Minister of University Education César Trompiz, current Secretary of Parliament Rosalba Gil, and Gustavo Vizcaíno, the director of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration, and Aliens (Saime).

The list of candidates nominated by the universities notably includes representatives of the dissident opposition, Edgard Raúl Leoni, and Conrado Pérez.

The former main rectors of the CNE, Roberto Picón and Enrique Márquez, who resigned last June, have been nominated again, as well as several substitutes from the previous CNE board of directors.

The nominations are currently undergoing a review phase, after which interviews and objections will be considered. A reduced list of applicants will then be presented to the National Assembly (AN) before the final selection is made.

In response to these developments, the Venezuelan opposition grouped under the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) has reaffirmed its commitment to holding primaries on October 22. The PUD emphasized that this democratic and constitutional process must not be undermined by those who aim to deter participation or incite violence.

The PUD expressed its support for an ongoing initiative that seeks a national political agreement, including the lifting of disqualifications against anti-Chavista candidates, and the restoration of the right to hold public office.

The nomination of candidates for rectors of the CNE in Venezuela has drawn attention to worries about the impartiality and fairness of the forthcoming elections. With Chavista soldiers, politicians, and former ministers dominating the list, critics argue that the regime is seeking to maintain control over the electoral body. Meanwhile, the opposition remains committed to the democratic process, advocating for primaries and a national political agreement that paves the way for free and fair presidential elections.

