The cheapest country in the world Pakistan | Info

Pakistan has been declared the cheapest country in the world.

According to “The World of Statistics”, Pakistan has been declared the cheapest country in the world. Josh Larkin from the YouTube channel “The BurntChip” decided to check it out. He traveled to the largest city of Pakistan, Karachi.

The city of Karachi is the main seaport and financial center of Pakistan, although it is the capital of the state Islamabad. Larkin is in Karachi exchanged one British pound, about 1.2 euros, and received 400 Pakistani rupees. He wanted to check what he could buy with the same amount in one day.

He recorded his experience in Karachi with a camera, and that video on YouTube already has more than 2.5 million views. First he took the traditional drink “doodtha” which is made from milk, sugar, ice and soda, and costs 30 rupees. For lunch he ate “biriyani”a spicy dish of rice, potatoes and chicken, and he drank a Pepsi soda for only 30 cents, and for dinner he enjoyed seafood skewers for 22 cents.

In Karachi, he tried camel riding, rode a tuk-tuk and watched the dance of poisonous snakes to the sound of flutes. He paid only three cents for the bus ticket. Walking through Karachi, he found that renting an apartment in that city costs about 50 British pounds or 60 euroswhich is at least five to ten times cheaper than in most European cities.

