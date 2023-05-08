Home » The chef of Villa Zito investigated for selling cocaine, the Review mitigates the precautionary measure
World

The chef of Villa Zito investigated for selling cocaine, the Review mitigates the precautionary measure

by admin
The chef of Villa Zito investigated for selling cocaine, the Review mitigates the precautionary measure

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 minutes ago

No more obligation to stay in Palermo, but the obligation to submit to the judicial police remains. This has been decided in recent days by the Review Court for the well-known chef and manager of Villa Zito, Mario Di Ferro,…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Villa Zito’s chef under investigation for cocaine sales, the Review mitigates the precautionary measure appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

