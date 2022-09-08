Listen to the audio version of the article

Chengdu, one of the main Chinese megacities with over 21 million inhabitants, has extended the lockdown decided by the authorities last week for an indefinite period of time. The decision was announced by the city authorities after new cases of Covid-19 were found and in an attempt to stem the spread of the epidemic in the city. Chengdu, in addition to being a nerve center of mainland China, is also home to major Apple component companies.