Home World The Chengdu megalopolis continues the lockdown after new Covid cases
World

The Chengdu megalopolis continues the lockdown after new Covid cases

by admin
The Chengdu megalopolis continues the lockdown after new Covid cases

Chengdu, one of the main Chinese megacities with over 21 million inhabitants, has extended the lockdown decided by the authorities last week for an indefinite period of time. The decision was announced by the city authorities after new cases of Covid-19 were found and in an attempt to stem the spread of the epidemic in the city. Chengdu, in addition to being a nerve center of mainland China, is also home to major Apple component companies.

Find out more
See also  The cumulative number of deaths in the United States exceeds one million, and the daily death toll in South Korea sets a new record – yqqlm

You may also like

24 Colleges & Unis Worldwide That Support Ukrainian...

Mattarella in Tirana on the war in Ukraine:...

“If Germany is bad, it’s good for the...

Memphis, Facebook massacre live in several shootings: what...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Vietnam, 32 dead in Karaoke fire

The UN: Covid has brought the planet back...

Palestinian killed in the West Bank after an...

US media: Foreign nuclear capability documents found in...

Ukraine, latest news. Melitopol, Putin’s party headquarters blown...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy