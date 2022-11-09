Pending the final political verdict, the midterm vote consigns some to history first times.

The Republican Markwayne Mullin will be the first representative of the tribe Cherokee in the Senate since 1925. The Republican, 45, a former House member, won the seat in the state of Oklahoma, beating Democrat Kendra Horn.





The Democrat Wes Moore is the first African American governor in the history of Maryland and the third in the United States. Moore, 44, who had received the endorsement of the TV star Oprah Winfrey and had launched a campaign focused on fighting hunger among children in Maryland, defeated Trumpian candidate Dan Cox.



The Democratic Maura Healey the first woman and the first openly gay candidate to be elected governor of Massachusetts. Healey defeated Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate Geoff Diehl.



The Democrat James Roesener became the first transgender man to be elected to the House for New Hampshire. Transgender women had been elected in the past, and there are currently eight transgender MPs across the United States.

The 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost wins in Florida and wins a seat in the House, becoming the first member of the generation Z to get a seat in Congress. Social justice activist, Frost is a former member of March For Our Lives, the movement that calls for stricter gun controls born after the Parkland school massacre.

The Democratic Party achieves two major victories in New York, both women: in the ‘race’ for the governor the candidate is winning Kathy Hochul, outgoing governor, while the state attorney general seems destined to remain led by Letitia James, the ‘black beast’ of former president Donald Trump.



For the first time in nearly 30 years, Guam elected a delegate (non-voting) to the Republican House of Representatives. It hasn’t happened since 1993 and is only the second since 1972. James Moylan, a US senator, defeated dem rival Judith Won Pat in the mid-term elections