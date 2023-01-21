Home World The chief of staff at the White House close to leaving office: the revelation of the New York Times
NEW YORK. Ron Klain, White House chief of staff and historic election strategist to President Joe Biden, will leave office in the coming weeks. The New York Times reports it. It is the second most important change of the Biden administration after the one among the spokesmen of the White House. Neither the reasons nor whether a successor has already been chosen have been indicated.
Klain, 61, an Indianapolis lawyer, a former adviser to the Obama administration, should leave office after the most important act of these first few months of the year by Biden: the State of the Union speech, the programmatic plan for 2023, which will be presented to Congress on February 7.

Klain’s exit could be linked to the fact that Biden’s adviser could deal full-time with the president’s election campaign in view of the 2024 race for the White House.

