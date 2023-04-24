The Chinese ambassador to France has questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet states

For some days there has been a lot of discussion about some statements made by the Chinese ambassador in France, Lu Shaye, regarding the countries that once belonged to the Soviet Union and their independence and sovereignty. During an interview on the French TV channel LCIspeaking of Ukraine, Lu Shaye questioned whether the former Soviet countries could define themselves as “sovereign nations”, a term which in international law indicates a country which is legally recognized as having the power to govern autonomously over a specific territory and population living there:

These former Soviet Union countries have no effective status under international law because there is no international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations.

Lu Shaye said this shortly after interviewer Darius Rochebin asked him about Crimea, the peninsula in southeastern Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014 in a referendum deemed illegal by many governments. Rochebin had asked him whether he believed that Crimea was part of Ukraine or not, and Lu Shaye had replied that “it depends on how you look at the problem”, given that historically the peninsula had been part of Russia before and that it had been ceded to Ukraine in 1959.

🗣 @DariusRochebin : “Is Crimea, in your eyes, Ukraine?” 🗣 Lu Shaye: “It depends on how we perceive the problem […] It is not so simple.” 📺 #La26 pic.twitter.com/nspLMs9HO8 — LCI (@LCI) April 21, 2023

Ukraine and all the other former Soviet states have been self-governing for decades, are part of the UN and enjoy full sovereignty in the eyes of the international community. The idea that some of these states are not fully sovereign has so far been supported only by the propaganda of the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin, and in some cases hinted at by Chinese state propaganda.

Lu Shaye’s statements have aroused major criticism in France and beyond. The French Foreign Ministry said it welcomed the ambassador’s words with “dismay” and asked China to take a position on the matter and say whether or not they reflect the thinking of the Chinese government. Very harsh comments have come from Ukraine and various former Soviet countries. Among these in particular the three Baltic countries Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia who issued a joint statement asking the Chinese government to withdraw Lu Shaye’s statements.

The Chinese ambassador’s words come at a time when relations between China and Western countries are particularly tense and difficult with regard to the war in Ukraine. China has strong economic and political relations with Russia, and in recent months it has offered itself as a mediator to resolve the ongoing conflict. In February, the Chinese government had also proposed a plan to start peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: however, the plan was judged very weak and above all it did not propose any withdrawal of Russia from the occupied territories.

– Read also: China supports Russia, but without committing itself