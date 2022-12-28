[The Epoch Times, December 27, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting) The speed of the spread of the epidemic in China has aroused concern among neighboring countries. With the Chinese authorities announcing that the border will be opened from January 8, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday (December 27) that travelers from mainland China or who have been to mainland China in the past seven days will be required to undergo a virus test upon arrival in Japan .

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that the policy will take effect on Dec. 30. Those travelers who have been to mainland China within seven days, and all travelers from mainland China, will be required to undergo a virus test in Japan upon arrival, he said, adding that those who test positive will be quarantined for a week.

Fumio Kishida: Entry checks will be tightened to prevent a sharp increase in virus influx

All positive tests will be subjected to genomic analysis to determine if any new variants of the virus have been detected.

“In order to avoid a sharp increase in new cases entering Japan, we are focusing on immigration checks and airports,” Kishida said.

“There is a big discrepancy between the information on infection cases collected by the central and local governments and the government and private sector, so it is difficult (for the outside world) to grasp the specifics,” Kishida said, referring to China. “There are also growing concerns in Japan.”

“We will do everything possible not to prevent the smooth progress of international travel,” Kishida said.

Currently, travelers to Japan do not need to take a mandatory test upon entry if they have proof that they have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within 72 hours of departure or have tested negative.

Only Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu International Airports accept direct flights from China, Hong Kong and Macau, according to an emailed statement from Japan’s foreign ministry. Airlines will be asked by the government not to increase the number of flights they currently have. Travelers from Hong Kong and Macau will not be subject to the testing requirement, the statement said.

Before the epidemic, Chinese tourists constituted the largest travel group to Japan. Japan reopened its borders in October. However, tourist numbers from China to Japan have been slow to recover due to China‘s strict border control measures.

According to the Japan Immigration Service, the number of new arrivals from China in November was 17,417, accounting for only about 2% of the total, a significant drop from the 580,000 in November 2019.

Japan is one of the top ten destinations for Chinese travelers

With China set to reopen its borders, Chinese are rushing to plan overseas travel for the Lunar New Year in late January, according to Trip.com.

Within half an hour of China‘s announcement of the policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, the travel booking company said.

Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the US, Malaysia, Australia and the UK rounded out the list of destinations with the fastest-growing searches outside the mainland, the company said. Macau and Hong Kong also made it to the list.

India tightens entry requirements for Chinese travelers

In addition to Japan, India’s Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 24 that as the government assesses its readiness to deal with the spread of COVID-19, India will force people from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand to The entrants must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Mandavia also said passengers from these areas will be quarantined if they show symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive.

India also started random testing for COVID-19 on 2% of international passengers arriving at airports on December 24.

Mandavia told a parliament on Dec. 22 that the reason for imposing the new rules was an increase in cases in neighboring China.

The US embassy in China temporarily suspended visa issuance services on December 15. The embassy said this was due to the impact on business operations of a surge in infections across China, but Nikkei Asia said it could also be the embassy’s vigilance over the influx of people infected with the virus into the United States.

Four Chinese quarantined after arriving in Bangladesh and testing positive

Four travelers returning from China have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, UNB News reported on Dec. 27.

They arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on Monday (December 26) afternoon.

Shahriar Sazzad, assistant director of the airport’s health department, told UNB: “Since the faces of the four passengers were red, they were tested for antigens and the report came back positive.”

Later, they were taken to Moha Kali DNCC Hospital for treatment in isolation, he added.

