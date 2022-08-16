[The Epoch Times, August 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) As the situation in the Taiwan Strait heats up, the CCP military media disclosed that the military uses smart sensor bracelets to monitor soldiers’ psychology, arousing concern. Some military experts believe that many countries will use smart watches to monitor the physical condition of soldiers, but only the CCP should dare to use it as a tool to monitor soldiers’ psychology.

The CCP Military Daily reported on August 15 that “Intelligent devices of a certain army brigade are embedded in wartime psychological work.”

This is a report on an actual combat exercise, which mentioned that a private soldier who participated in the exercise for the first time in an army brigade was nervous. According to the smart sensor bracelet he wears, the guide will grasp the physiological data in real time, and dispatch a psychological counselor in time to carry out psychological counseling to help the soldier successfully complete the task.

The report said that the intelligent psychological monitoring system installed in each firepower unit can continuously record the facial information of officers and soldiers, and judge the psychological state of officers and soldiers in real time through data feedback.

The report claims that this is to use technology to help improve the psychological quality of officers and soldiers.

On December 3, 2021, the Communist Party of China Military Daily also published an article introducing how a regiment of the Communist Rocket Army used a system to analyze the thinking of soldiers and prevent the risk of problems within the army.

The article wrote: “A senior soldier in a certain company has been in a low mood recently and his work enthusiasm is not high…” A few days ago, Fan Zhen, an officer of the Political Work Office of a certain regiment of the Rocket Army, clicked to enter the management background of the regiment’s “Soldier Express” system, and a red line appeared. News of the font caught his attention. After receiving the prompt information, Fan Zhen immediately informed the chief officer of Xiao Ren’s company about the situation.

The latest report obviously shows more directly that the CCP’s military uses an intelligent psychological monitoring system to monitor the inner world of soldiers.

Expert: Only the CCP dares to use the system that monitors human physiological conditions to monitor soldiers

Li Zhengxiu, a Taiwanese military expert and an associate researcher at the National Policy Research Foundation, told The Epoch Times on August 15 that technology can serve the population, but it may also be abused by dictators as a tool to control the people. Although the use of smart watches to monitor the physical condition of soldiers is a method adopted by many countries, only the CCP should dare to use the system for monitoring the physiological condition of the human body as a tool to monitor its own army.

Li Zhengxiu said, “For example, the Apple Watch can monitor the user’s physical condition, but the United States will not use this function as a tool for monitoring soldiers. I am afraid that the (CCP) People’s Liberation Army will not dare to tell the truth, after all, if it finds that soldiers have physical and mental problems , I’m afraid you will be charged.”

He also said that in order to achieve its political goals, the CCP often uses political propaganda for self-hypnotic education, especially taking the recovery of Taiwan as the most important historical mission of the military to brainwash. Obviously, many people join the army because they can’t find a job, so their xinxing is simple and easy to be deceived, which we must pay attention to.

Mainlanders: Chinese military violates soldiers’ human rights

Wu Te, an independent media commentator in mainland China, believes that this kind of intelligent real-time monitoring of soldiers’ physiological and psychological data involves human rights issues. After all, people should have freedom of thought and the right to privacy, and should not be manipulated like machines or even animals.

Wu Te said that the CCP has always engaged in political brainwashing and suppressed dissidents who dare to speak the truth, especially in the military. Unlike Western democracies’ military nationalization policies that limit political party propaganda in the military, the CCP’s military is the SS, and its soldiers are subjected to high-intensity bombing and brainwashing by the CCP’s propaganda every day, requiring them to listen to the CCP’s words and uphold the CCP’s principles. rule. What the CCP wants in the military is actually to want their soldiers to be cannon fodder for the CCP regime unconditionally.

Lawyer Li from the mainland told The Epoch Times that this is a means of monitoring the personal ideological movements of soldiers, and it is also a manifestation of distrust of military personnel. Under such monitoring, soldiers are unlikely to express their true thoughts and behaviors. Such actions of “defending the people’s mouth more than Sichuan” will also bury hidden dangers for the monitor.

Earlier this month, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan. The CCP held large-scale military exercises, stirring up tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and a Sino-U.S. war was imminent. The CCP military took the lead in clamoring, “Stand ready to fight, obey orders”, and used the propaganda slogan “Bury all incoming enemies, and advance towards the victory of the alliance.”

Wu Te said that although the CCP’s brainwashing in the military is very intensive, due to the corruption of the military in recent years and the lack of actual combat for a long time, most of the people who joined the military in China are just for food, personal quality and education of the soldiers. The degree is often not high, so the high-profile ones they shout don’t actually reflect on the battlefield.

From AI testing party members loyalty to soldiers being monitored psychologically

The Chinese military’s approach is also reminiscent of the controversial AI test of party loyalty. On July 1 this year, the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute of the National Science Center in Hefei announced that they successfully combined artificial intelligence (AI) with party building to judge the degree and effect of ideological and political education received by CCP members.

It is said that this set of equipment is called “Intelligent Ideological and Political Bar”, which can use artificial intelligence technology to extract facial visual appearance features, EEG features, and skin electrical features for collaboration and integration, so as to achieve “focus on party members when they receive ideological and political education.” degree, recognition, and mastery, so as to understand the effect of ideological and political education.” By judging the learning effect, “guide researchers to further strengthen their confidence and determination to feel the party’s gratitude, listen to the party’s words, and follow the party.”

This article and video have since been removed. However, related content sparked heated discussions among netizens: “brain control”, “inexplicable fear”, “too scary” and “technological brainwashing”.

Wu Te told The Epoch Times that from using AI to measure loyalty to collecting physiological data to monitor soldiers, it shows that the CCP itself does not trust its party members and soldiers, and is afraid that they will be disloyal to themselves and dare not honor their poisonous oaths. Party sacrifice. This is actually a normal phenomenon. After all, the CCP has always used lies to deceive the people, so they are also afraid that people in their organization will use lies to deal with their superiors. No matter how loudly the CCP members and soldiers shouted their political slogans, the top CCP would not dare to trust them 100%. They must be strictly monitored to be assured.

