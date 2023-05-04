The Chinese Communist Party’s solar industry is under siege by the two houses of the United States. Is the “protectionist” policy of the United States feasible? | Solar | Tariffs | China | Senate

On May 3, the U.S. Senate narrowly passed a joint resolution reversing the Biden administration’s emergency safeguards against tariffs on some Chinese-made solar panels. The resolution has now been sent to the White House for the president’s signature. If enacted, the bill would end a 24-month U.S. tariff freeze on some solar panels.

The Senate passed the resolution by a vote of 51 to 41, followed by the House of Representatives by a vote of 221 to 202. Senator Rick Scott said in an interview with the media before the vote, “We want to bring these jobs back to America.”

The tariff freeze, imposed last September by the Commerce Department, came amid the department’s investigation into Chinese companies evading tariffs. The companies have been subject to anti-dumping duties since 2012.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced its preliminary findings in December that the solar panels had components sourced from China and undergoing final assembly in Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. “They try to get around the U.S. tariffs by doing small-scale processing through Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the U.S.”

The House of Representatives resolution, co-sponsored by Representatives Dan Kildee, Bill Pascrell, Terri Sewell and Ro Khanna, shows bipartisan support for US “protectionist” policies aimed at boosting US manufacturing and reducing support for top strategic rivals.

Nick Iacovella of the Alliance for American Prosperity said in an interview with the media, “China (the CCP) killed the industry (solar panels) in part because the CCP forced Uyghurs and other minorities to work … It’s not just A vote to hold the Chinese accountable for illegally violating our trade laws. It is actually designed to prevent dumped, forced labor products from entering the United States.”

Senator Lankford said before the vote that “we have an economic responsibility and we have a human rights responsibility.”

The White House said the president would veto the joint resolution, warning that the measure could create “serious uncertainty for employment and investment in the solar supply chain and in the solar installation market.”

The media said that if Biden exercises his veto power, the two houses will vote again at that time, and two-thirds of the votes of the two houses of the Senate and the House of Representatives will be required to pass the resolution.

