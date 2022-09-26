BEIJING – “Meloni will become the first woman to hold the position of prime minister of the country, in the most right-wing government that Italy has had in recent decades”, writes the People’s Daily, echoing the words also re-launched by the official press agency Xinhua. The Chinese media generally underline the post-fascist roots of Meloni and his party, his previous membership of the Italian Social Movement as a teenager, his description of Mussolini as a “good politician”, the Euroscepticism of his party and the attitudes against the EU, refugees, LGBTQ people.