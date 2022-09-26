Home World The Chinese media tell “the right-most government in the history of Italy” and underline the “uncertainties of Europe”
World

The Chinese media tell “the right-most government in the history of Italy” and underline the “uncertainties of Europe”

by admin
The Chinese media tell “the right-most government in the history of Italy” and underline the “uncertainties of Europe”

BEIJING – “Meloni will become the first woman to hold the position of prime minister of the country, in the most right-wing government that Italy has had in recent decades”, writes the People’s Daily, echoing the words also re-launched by the official press agency Xinhua. The Chinese media generally underline the post-fascist roots of Meloni and his party, his previous membership of the Italian Social Movement as a teenager, his description of Mussolini as a “good politician”, the Euroscepticism of his party and the attitudes against the EU, refugees, LGBTQ people.

See also  He runs to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, arrested in Westminster

You may also like

Shinzo Abe: Why Japan’s former PM’s state funeral...

Energy spending nearly triples as German bakeries face...

Shooting in Russia in Izhevsk, massacre of children...

Spanish Prime Minister confirmed that the situation in...

Iran, BBC: “The” girl with a tail “in...

The foreign press on the victory of melons

Pope: Eucharist heralds a new world from selfishness...

Shooting in a school in Russia: 6 dead...

Navigating China丨Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——Since...

The international political reactions between concern (among the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy