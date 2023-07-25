The Chinese minister who has not been seen in public for a month has been removed

Loading player

The Chinese government announced on Tuesday that it had removed incumbent Foreign Minister Qin Gang, one of the most prominent officials in the administration of the powerful President Xi Jinping and one of the youngest to occupy such a high-level role in his government. Qin was appointed minister last December and was considered very close to Xi: the fact that in the last four weeks he had never appeared in public and had not shown up for official engagements had begun to fuel a series of rumors about him, giving rise to suspicions that he might have been removed.

Qin already seems to be one of the most significant cases of rapid rise and equally rapid political decline in what is an extremely secretive and opaque government system.

In a brief note, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua he announced the removal of Qin, adding that the provision had been approved by the body in charge of appointing the most important government officials and signed by the president. No reason was given in the memo for replacing him, but it is said that his role will be taken by Wang Yi, the current director of the Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission, who previously served as China‘s foreign minister between 2013 and 2022.

Qin, 57, had worked for the Foreign Ministry since 1992: before being appointed minister he had been both its spokesman and part of the diplomatic mission in London and finally ambassador to the United States for two years. He was last seen in public on June 25, a month ago. After meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in mid-June – in a visit considered of considerable importance due to the tense relations between the two countries – in early July Qin had missed a meeting with the High Representative for European Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. His absence had been justified by unspecified health problems.

In all this time, neither his ministry nor the Chinese government have given any news about him, which is why we have begun to think about a possible forced removal, for example due to political reasons or because of an extramarital affair: the New York Times in particular reports the hypothesis of alleged links of Qin with a well-known person of Chinese television while he was ambassador to the United States. However, as mentioned, the Chinese authorities have not provided any official reasons for his removal.

In the past it had already happened that such high-level Chinese politicians had not shown themselves in public for a long time. It had happened to Xi Jinping himself, who shortly before being appointed president and general secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012 had not seen each other for two weeks, fueling a series of speculations about his state of health or about possible tensions within the party. In other cases, some important politicians had not seen each other in public for some time because they were involved in some investigation, or again for reasons that were never clarified.

Jude Blanchette, professor of Chinese studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, noted that the fact that Qin was replaced in such sudden and opaque circumstances “shows the instability that has now become a feature of Xi’s political system”. Richard McGregor, a Chinese foreign policy researcher at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, also seems to agree, according to whom, in any case, Xi is too powerful to be affected in any way by Qin’s replacement.

