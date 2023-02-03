The only certainty is that there are many of them and for at least two years they have been flying over the heads of the Americans undisturbed. The sighting of the great white balloon in the skies of States – which Beijing claims is just a balloon for “weather surveys” – is opening up a series of questions about national security. The Pentagon he acknowledged that there have been “many episodes” of this kind in the past, but the intruders would never have been shot down: even the latest flying object has been hovering over the US for at least two days.