The Chinese SUV is back in a new guise: low prices and high quality, with such a monster you make a great impression

From China comes the new incredible SUV. The price is truly amazing. Enthusiasts are already thrilled.

China is ready to conquer the market. The country of the Dragon is investing heavily in the automotive sector, taking advantage of the delicate transition phase that the industry is going through towards electric cars. The new SUV arrives from China – Mondofuoristrada.it

China is relying on the usual national policy of low pricesas is already the case in other sectors, to storm the market and catch up with continental competitors, such as Japan and South Korea who continue to dominate, and with international ones such as the United States and Europe.

In particular, China is receiving good sales reports regarding the SUV segment, which dominates the market today. The “road giants” are increasingly sought after by enthusiasts, who increasingly choose to abandon sedans and small cars and opt for these comfortable and spacious models.

The L8 ready to depopulate

Among the SUVs that are attracting the attention of the market we find the L8 of the Chinese house Li car. The vehicle initially raised some eyebrows, having replaced the very successful model Li Xiang One, but doubt soon gave way to curiosity. The new SUV arrives from China (lixiang.com) – Mondofuoristrada.it

Li Auto L8 is a luxury SUV 5,080 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,800 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,005 mm. The design of the car is quite classic. Available body colors are gold, silver, gray and black. It is possible to customize the rims by choosing the size (20 or 21 inch diameter) and color (silver-grey or black-grey).

The interiors are elegant, with leather trim and upholstery. The car has all the necessary comforts, from the control displays to the infotainment display also present in the passenger seat. And then air conditioning, radio, driving assistance. The car is equipped with sensors and cameras to ensure total safety and facilitate even the most complicated manoeuvres. In short, everything to make the guide comfortable and pleasant. The vehicle is also equipped with a large trunk.

As for the engine, the L8 is a hybrid vehicle which includes a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, one rear and one front, which unleash 442 HP of power. The battery is 42.8 kWh. The car has a range of 175 kilometers with electric alone but the 1.5-litre petrol unit allows you to reach a total of 1,100 kilometres. Traction is integral. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.5 seconds.

The starting price is around 39,000 euros. The price is really competitive for what is the industry average.

