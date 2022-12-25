In Piazza Sofia, a table was set with dishes from the typical Orthodox Christmas menu: ravioli, crepes, salads and desserts. At the center of the table, barbed wire separates the dishes from the diners. Seven guys in military uniforms with empty prison bowls and downcast gazes. Behind them a wall of women with placards and slogans. “It is the Christmas of the prisoners of the Azov battalion”, shouted a spokesman to passers-by and journalists who stopped to capture the scene. With this sit-in in the center of Kiev, surrounded by a battalion of new recruits in balaclavas and black suits, the choice was made to remember the prisoners of the Mariupol steelworks who are still in Moscow’s hands and will spend Christmas in captivity.

A sign in the hand of a blonde girl indicates the number 222. These are the days that have passed since the surrender of the last battalion of militants of the group who for weeks resisted the Russian siege in the city of Mariupol. About 100 of them were freed in several prisoner exchanges with Russia. But 700 remain in enemy hands and to ask for their release, the family members have gathered in one of the main squares, in front of the city’s Christmas tree, to draw world attention to the still open question of the prisoners.

Deputy Commander Azov: “Four months in solitary confinement in Russia. I’ll be back to the front soon” by our correspondent Fabio Tonacci

October 12, 2022



“We have had no information about them since May since they were liberated from Azovstal. This performance is to draw attention to their condition, this is how we imagine they will spend Christmas. It is frustrating to know nothing, the only news we have come from those who were liberated and they basically just confirmed to us that our children are alive”, says Jevgenii Sukharnikov, one of the organizers of the event and father of a fighter taken prisoner after the surrender of Azovstal:” One of the points in the surrender agreement was that the prisoners would be exchanged, but as you can see this is not happening and my 25 year old son is still a prisoner.”





Rita Manzkeas, 30, wipes away her tears and clutches in a yellow-blue flag with the battalion insignia. Of her 23-year-old husband, who resisted in the steel mill, she knows only one thing: “He was in Olenivka prison but he survived the attack,” she explains, referring to the bombing of the detention facility, generally attributed to Moscow, in which 50 prisoners of the surrender of Azovstal lost their lives. There are several wives and companions present to indicate the Oleniivka episode as the only certainty, but after that episode, no one knows exactly where the survivors were transported.





To the left of the laid table, in a square formation, there are about fifty very young boys, their faces half covered by black scarves, black jackets, shaved hair, serious faces, and tattoos on their necks. They stand silent, with four huge black flags of the “Centuria” formation waving above their heads. A spokesman in military clothes outside the formation explains that they are “young recruits from Azov”, not yet ready to fight (they are between 15 and 18 years old) but present and able to intervene in case there are disturbances during the event.

The Azovstal resistance made the Azov battalion a hero of the homeland for Ukrainians. The action within the steel mill settled the controversy over the presence of neo-Nazi elements within the formation. The Azov battalion itself worked on its image to distance itself from ultra-nationalist ideology. But often the symbology remains. In fact, a video released on social media by Maksym Zhorin, head of the political arm of Azov, is causing discussion these days. The video shows the rite of the brigade to remember the fallen in battle: a choreography that takes up the Nordic celebrations for the winter solstice and closely resembles the party “for the rebirth of the sun” introduced in Germany by Nazism instead of Christmas .