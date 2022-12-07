(Vatican News Network)The Congregation for the Laity, the Family and Life has produced a series of videos #TheChurchIsOurHome (#TheChurchIsOurHome) on the theme of the participation of persons with disabilities in the life of the Church. The first video, entitled “Shared Responsibility”, was published on December 6 on the social channels of the Congregation for the Laity, the Family and Life, the Secretariat of the Synod and Vatican News.

The five protagonists in the video start from the experience of some disabled people. The topics they mentioned include the inability to receive the sacraments, what happened during the new crown epidemic, etc. Their narration aims to explain the need to take a different path and establish friendlier groups.

What needs to be done is not only to provide accessible places and equipment for lay people with disabilities, but also to enable their full participation and promote their shared responsibility. In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pope Francis wrote, “The Synod especially invites people to walk together and to listen to each other. This helps us understand that in the Church, including with regard to disabilities, there is no difference between us and them.” There is no difference, but there is only one of us, centered on Jesus Christ, each with his own graces and limitations.”

