The Portuguese Church presented on Monday the results of an investigation into the abuses suffered by minors and committed by representatives of the clergy in Portugal. The investigation, conducted by an independent commission, identified 4,815 confirmed cases of sexual abuse of minors between 1950 and 2022: this is a figure obtained from 512 testimonies collected in one year, to which are added cases reported by people other than the victims . The head of the commission, the child neuropsychiatrist Pedro Strecht, said that in all likelihood it is an underestimate and that the recorded cases are only a fraction of those that actually occurred.

The investigation, which follows those already concluded in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands, started in November 2021 at the request of the Vatican and Pope Francis: Hans Zollner, one of the experts nominated, was present at the communication of the final results by the pontiff to study the problem of pedophilia in the Church. Portugal is a strongly Catholic country, about 80% of the population recognizes itself as such.

77 percent of the abuses recorded by the commission were carried out by priests and mostly concerned children between the ages of 10 and 14: the average age of the victims of abuse is 11.2 years, with an almost total balance between boys (52 percent) and girls (48 percent). The abuses in most cases were repeated on more than one occasion, and for a third of the interviewees they lasted over a year. Sexual assaults happened in the seminary, in church, during confessions and in the rectory. The major statistical differences compared to similar surveys in other countries are a higher percentage of girls among the victims and a higher incidence of priests among the aggressors.

43 percent of abuse victims told the commission for the first time, decades later; only half had previously spoken to someone and just 4 percent of the total turned to the judiciary. Even after the investigation only 25 cases were formally reported, because most of the crimes were already time-barred.

The communication of the conclusions was accompanied by some anonymous testimonies: not only the recurring abuses were told, in situations that the families and the children felt safe, but also the silence and the absence of action on the part of the ecclesiastical authorities when acts of pedophilia were reported. Strecht underlined how the effects of the trauma still last in most cases, years or decades later.

The president of the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference, Bishop José Ornelas, said: “We are satisfied that this difficult and dramatic work has been accomplished, we hope it marks a new beginning”. The Pope is planning a visit to Lisbon in August: on that occasion he could meet some of the victims.

In the conclusions of the commission are also included some indications for the management and prevention of pedophilia in the Church: it is suggested that the time available to be able to report abuses should be extended, at least until the victims turn 30 (currently Portuguese legislation allows the statute of limitations to be blocked until the victims turn 23), that psychological support groups be set up and that a new commission determines the type and extent of compensation owed by the aggressors and by the Church. It is also underlined that an effective overcoming of the problem can only take place after a conscious recognition of the same by all the ecclesiastical authorities and with full collaboration also at a legal level in cases of sexual abuse.

In Italy, the Church has commissioned an independent commission to carry out an investigation into sexual abuse, but relating only to the years 2020 and 2021: elaborated on extremely partial data, it gave very disappointing results, showing once again the strong resistance of the Italian Church to deal with the problem.

