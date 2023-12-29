Home » The city in South America chosen as the best destination to celebrate New Year 2024 | Latin America | Lima | Peru | Brazil | Rio de Janeiro | Cusco | Copacabana | | World
Rio De Janeiro Tops List of Best Cities to Celebrate New Year’s Party in South America

As the countdown begins to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the New Year 2024, many people are planning to travel rather than staying at home for dinner. In anticipation of the upcoming celebrations, Bonus Finder has revealed a ranking of the cities in South America that offer the best entertainment options for the end-of-year festivities.

From shows in main squares, private parties in hotels, to beachside celebrations, the countries in South America have a lot to offer to ring in the New Year. Additionally, it is worth noting that these nations are welcoming 2024 in the middle of summer.

With Rio de Janeiro in Brazil topping the list, the city offers a wide variety of celebrations for friends and families to enjoy. The city is known for its famous New Year’s party hosted on Copacabana beach, which attracts millions of visitors each year. The beach hosts the largest fireworks display in the world and offers music, dancing, and other festivities. In 2024, the party will include a 12-minute fireworks display on Copacabana beach and stages set up in 12 locations throughout the city.

Following Rio de Janeiro, other notable cities on the list include Buenos Aires, Valparaiso, Lima, Montevideo, Cartagena, Cusco, Bogota, Salvador de Bahia, and Quito.

It is important to note that Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Chile will be among the first countries in South America to welcome the New Year 2024. On a global scale, Samoa and Kiribati will be the first nations to celebrate the New Year, whereas the United States‘ Baker and Howland Islands will be among the last to do so.

The tradition of burning dolls to celebrate the New Year first began in Ecuador in the early 19th century. The historian Maria Belen Calvache shares that the custom originated in cities like Guayaquil and Quito.

As South American countries gear up for the New Year’s celebrations, it is evident that they have much to offer, making it a great destination to ring in the New Year.

