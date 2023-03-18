Home World the city invaded by waste – Corriere TV
The protest against the pension reform continues, over 10 tons of garbage on the street

(LaPresse) 13th day of the garbage collectors’ strike in Paris, with piles of foul-smelling waste increasing every day in the French capital. The largest incineration site in Europe and two other sites that treat waste in Paris have been blocked. Over 10 tons of garbage have accumulated on the streets of the city. The data was provided by the municipality of the Ville Lumière led by the mayor, Anne Hidalgo. The strikes and protests were sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension plan, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64, and was approved without a parliamentary vote. (LaPresse/Ap)

March 18, 2023 – Updated March 18, 2023, 1:12 pm

