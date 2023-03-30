Since 1986, the ceded courts have been used and maintained by the “Mladost” Tennis Club.

At today’s Assembly of the City of Banja Luka, the councilors adopted a decision by which they ceded the right to manage four tennis courts in the “Mladen Stojanović” park and the associated facility with land to the RS Tennis Association for two years.

The grounds in the park that the city gave to the TSRS since 1986, he used and maintained the “Mladost” Tennis Club.

As the reason for making this decision, it is stated that the fields are being given away in the goal “development and improvement of sports and physical culture in Banja Luka” and because of the “need for adaptation and reconstruction of the existing tennis courts in the park that will be used for organizing the ATP tournament Serbian Open”.

During the discussion on this decision, the mayor of Banja Luka Draško Stanivuković stated that the City asks about everything and that “the City is the father of the game”. that is, that there is no way for the City to be deceived. In addition, Stanivuković said that TS RS and Tennis Club “Mladost” are unquestionable if someone is damaged, they can be “helped from here too”, alluding to the Assembly.

The mayor also added that he will the hall, which is under construction, will be handed over to TS RS for the duration of the Serbian Open.

Even though the decision initially stated that Banjaluka was ceding the right to the courts to the Tennis Association indefinitely, the amendment specified that it should be for two years.

It is also interesting that according to the proposed decision, TSRS plans to build a padel hall on one court (the former bocce court in the park), a sport similar to tennis, which has become extremely popular in recent years, especially among recreational players.

28 councilors were present at the session, 25 councilors were in favor, one abstained, while only the councilor of the movement “Banjaluka zove” Saša Lazić was against.

This decision enters into force on the eighth day after its publication in the Official Gazette of the City of Banjaluk.