The city of Marinika in Ukraine leveled to the ground

The city of Marinika in Ukraine leveled to the ground | Info

After a year of war, the Ukrainian city of Marinika in Donetsk looks as if an atomic bomb fell on it.

Source: t.me/srbijarusija

The war in Ukraine entered its second year, and the city of Marinika in Donetsk a year after intense street fighting, the artillery looks like an atomic bomb fell on him. Numerous photos of the city that was razed to the ground were leaked on the social network “Telegram”.

Judging by the mentioned photos, the city is “levelled” because everything has been demolished, down to the very foundation. About 10,000 people lived in this city before the start of the war, and today it looks like a ghost town.

See also  Violence against women, wave of protests in China after the attack in a restaurant

