The city of Yêrêlonbalidougou and the promises of Kadjo the demagogue ~ La Belle Plume

In an imaginary African town, Yêrêlonbalidougou, resides Kadjo, a charismatic storyteller who captivates the hearts of the locals with his enchanting lyrics. As the elections approach, Kadjo deploys his art of demagoguery to offer grandiose visions of a better future. But behind the flamboyant promises lies a harsh reality.

In Africa, and more particularly in Côte d’Ivoire, the approach of electoral deadlines is marked by a sad reality: a succession of demagogue political speeches aimed at seducing rural populations. Demagoguery, like a seductive poison, exerts its hold on minds in search of hope.

In this fictional tale, we discover “Kadjo”, a bewitchingly bright character who wields enchanting promises to captivate the hearts of the inhabitants of Yêrêlonbalidougou, an imaginary city, with grandiose visions. However, behind these flamboyant words too often hides the deception and betrayal of reality.

“The best bait to catch a man is to promise him what he wants. » Amadou Hampâté BA, Petit Bodiel and other tales

© Amisom

Kadjo and his stories

At the heart of Yêrêlonbalidougou, the village of those who forget in the Malinké language, stands a city bruised by the shadow of poverty. Here, election campaigns present themselves as fragile voices of hope. The inhabitants, valiant fighters, strive every day to snatch a meager pittance from their harsh reality. And now emerges from his eternal absence, like a charlatan, Mr. Kadjo, rightly nicknamed “The Viyafôla”, the liar in the Malinké language, because of his duplicity. Dressed in a shiny jacket and proudly sporting a briefcase, he appears before an eager crowd gathered in the public square.

“O inhabitants of Yêrêlonbalidougou, my second family, my warm family, I greet you with humility. Your presence at this crucial moment; the elections, testifies to our mutual attachment. Although I have already been awarded two terms of office, I dare, with modesty, to ask for your undeniable support for a third. »

In the crowd, bitter murmurs spread like wry rustles, but Kadjo persists in his unflappable rhetoric.

“Deign to renew your trust in me, your son, and I promise to build the foundations for true growth. I will build solid infrastructures, which will make communities flourish and infuse our daily lives. »

Within the crowd, a timid voice rises, murmuring Kadjo’s name, then another, and yet another. The cheers are born, carried by the insidious wave of contagious enthusiasm.

© Dialloyaayaa

With his face illuminated, Kadjo continues his fiery plea.

“I will cover the bitumen in every corner of our territory. Education will be a light accessible to all, so that each child can write their own story in the most beautiful way. By offering our children a radiant destiny, I solemnly pledge to open the doors to a future without unemployment, an infinite horizon of opportunities for young people to deploy their talents. Women will have access to free medical consultations, and the drugs necessary for their well-being will be offered to them unconditionally. The hospital will become a place of relief, a bulwark against disease and pain. »

“Let greater greatness arouse the envy of the most prosperous nations!” Air conditioners, like rare gems, will break the stifling heat that overwhelms our modest homes. Never again will wood constrain our kitchens, because beneficial gases will be made available to everyone, thus celebrating the joy and comfort of our precious population. The greatness of our city will not be outdone, my dear brothers. Greater China itself will be tempted to envy our achievements. »

© Tara Winstead

“Vote for me, vote for your Kadjo, and together, we will write the indisputable lines of the emergence of our city. Together, we will chart a glorious path where progress and prosperity will be our fellow travelers. Let’s join forces, let’s raise our common aspirations to unexplored heights, where dream and reality come together. »

The Foundation of an Enlightened Democracy

The moral of this story is clear: “To recognize, one must know. This highlights the importance of civic and political education, especially for rural populations. In a context where demagogic discourse can seduce and deceive, it is essential that individuals be informed, educated and aware of the political issues.

There is no democracy without political culture. When citizens are well informed and have an informed understanding of political issues, they are better able to make informed decisions in elections and choose responsible and competent leaders.

Thus, civic and political education becomes an essential pillar for strengthening democracy, by enabling individuals to exercise their right to vote in full knowledge of the facts, to engage actively in the political life of their country and to participate responsible way to building a better society.

beautiful feather,

The pen committed to a better world!

#JecrisPourChangerLeMonde #LaPlumeAuServiceDeLaSociete

#LaBellePlume #MondoblogEngagedCitizenship #PoliticalDemagogy #Blog #SafiatouTanou

#Election #LiesPolitics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

