the clash between Trump and the CNN-Corriere TV journalist

Clash between Donald Trump and the presenter of ‘CNN This Morning’ Kaitlan Collins. The former president was pressed by the journalist about the wall he had built on the border between the United States and Mexico.

“Some of your Republican rivals have criticized you for not keeping your campaign promise to finish the border wall. How do voters know if he’s going to end it if he’s re-elected?” Collins asked.

“I finished the wall, I built it, hundreds of miles of wall and I finished it. Then I said: ‘We have to build more’, because there are areas, for example… there are areas where they pass like water passes through a dam: there are areas where many arrive, you close off a part and they they come from another. And so they started another hundred miles of wall,” Trump replied. (LaPresse)