Home » the clash between Trump and the CNN-Corriere TV journalist
World

the clash between Trump and the CNN-Corriere TV journalist

by admin
the clash between Trump and the CNN-Corriere TV journalist

Clash between Donald Trump and the presenter of ‘CNN This Morning’ Kaitlan Collins. The former president was pressed by the journalist about the wall he had built on the border between the United States and Mexico.

“Some of your Republican rivals have criticized you for not keeping your campaign promise to finish the border wall. How do voters know if he’s going to end it if he’s re-elected?” Collins asked.

“I finished the wall, I built it, hundreds of miles of wall and I finished it. Then I said: ‘We have to build more’, because there are areas, for example… there are areas where they pass like water passes through a dam: there are areas where many arrive, you close off a part and they they come from another. And so they started another hundred miles of wall,” Trump replied. (LaPresse)

May 12, 2023 – Updated May 12, 2023, 12:10pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 19 September

You may also like

Sinner beat Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4) segui LIVE

Sergio Scariolo is not coming to Real |...

this year’s CoD will be Modern Warfare III,...

Enrico La Loggia is the new President of...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Special Representative of...

RJ Sinclair and Pau Roca (The Red Room)...

Udinese transfer market – Marino surprises everyone /...

Not just money: the Europeans are asking the...

The luckiest horoscope sign from May 2023 |...

Netizens satirized Kishida on the cover day of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy