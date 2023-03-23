The Kiev government has ordered the closure of the Great Lavra monastery because it believes there are pro-Russian spies

A serious clash between state and church in the Ukrainian version is taking place in the center of Kiev. We are at the Great Lavra monastery, the most important place of the Ukrainian Orthodox faith. At the end of last year, the Minister of Culture Zelenksy government ordered the closure of the monastery. The government decides to expel the monks due, according to the accusations, to a large presence of pro-Russian agents among them. Tension has grown in recent months. There are about 300 regular monks and about 400 theology students here. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church split under the leadership of its leader Onofrio, who lives here, from that of Moscow already in 2019.

War updates here (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev)