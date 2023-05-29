The clashes in Kosovo in which Italian soldiers were wounded

Loading player

Some Italian soldiers who are part of a NATO contingent, the military alliance between Western countries, were injured during a protest in Zvecan, Kosovo. The protest was organized by ethnic Serbs against the local mayor, Ilir Peci, an ethnic Albanian, who, according to Serb residents, was illegitimately elected.

In a statement NATO did he know that during the demonstration in Zvecan some Italian and Hungarian soldiers “received unjustified attacks” and suffered “fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary bombs”. BBC News and ANSA they write that the Italians are 11 wounded, of which 3 are in serious condition. Second Republic instead there are 14. The Ministry of Defence did he know al Corriere della Sera that the wounded Italian soldiers are Alpini from the 9th L’Aquila regiment. The total wounded are instead 25.

NATO’s mission in Kosovo is known as KFOR and is NATO’s largest mission, with almost 4,000 active troops. Among them, the largest contingent is that of Italian soldiers, about 800. The commander of KFOR is also Italian: he is General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, of the Italian army.

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he wrote on Twitter to be close “to the Italian soldiers wounded during the unrest in Kosovo”. Various images of clashes between demonstrators and soldiers of the NATO contingent circulate on social networks: some are quite strong, and show wounded soldiers on the ground, almost motionless.

Dramatic footage from the streets of Zvecan by @evropaelire. Kosovo police confirms five people were arrested, while at least 41 @NATO_KFOR soldiers were injured, most of them Italian and Hungarian troops. pic.twitter.com/GIM31Ue51y — Marija Ristić (@Marien__R) May 29, 2023

For days now in Kosovo there have been demonstrations of protest against the inauguration of four mayors of Albanian ethnicity in as many cities of Kosovo with a Serb majority, including Zvecan. The administrative elections had been held at the end of April but in various cities with a Serbian majority they had been boycotted to ask for greater autonomy from the central state: in Zvecan, Zubin Potok, Leposavic and North Mitrovica, therefore, mayors of Albanian ethnicity had been elected, voted by a very small part of the electorate, less than 4 percent.

Some Western allies have asked Kosovo not to recognize these mayors, elected with a very limited popular mandate: at the moment, however, the Kosovar government does not seem willing to accept the request. In addition to Zvecan, there were also protests in Leposavic, where some demonstrators threw eggs at the new mayor’s car.

Serbia, which has so far never recognized the independence of Kosovo, has criticized the position of the Kosovar government very harshly and has made it known that it has sent some army troops near the border with Kosovo: their eventual intervention would precipitate the situation , periodically very tense. By the end of 2022, a complex agreement had been found on the license plates to be used in Kosovo’s Serb-majority cities, an issue the two countries had been arguing over for months.