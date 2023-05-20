“The climate has changed and we mistreat the territory. Institutions? Not received”: the words of the geologist Mario Tozzi

“The climate has changed and the territory has remained the same, indeed we have mistreated it even more. A lot of water remains on the surface in a short time, because due to the drought the soil was almost impregnable, plus we put asphalt and cement. Streams aren’t made to hold that much. It’s clear that some houses go under water, then if you do targeted works that’s fine but they’re not enough with these rains. From here on we will only have an acceleration of these phenomena, more numerous, frequent, violent, outside the typical seasons”. To say it, at the Book Fair in Turin, the geologist Mario Tozzi, in reference to the flood that is affecting Emilia-Romagna. “We must act on the causes of climate change, then adaptation works, slowly moving away from the areas that belong to the rivers. Are the institutions doing something? Another question?”.