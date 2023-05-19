Home » the club that flies to Switzerland with a DS from Palermo, Sannino and Bolzoni
World

the club that flies to Switzerland with a DS from Palermo, Sannino and Bolzoni

by admin
the club that flies to Switzerland with a DS from Palermo, Sannino and Bolzoni

by palermotoday.it – ​​31 seconds ago

Who knows if one day he will fulfill his dream: to work for Palermo FC. What is certain is that for the moment Gianpiero Stagno, 41, is sharing the climb from the minor leagues to football with the rosanero which…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Welcome to Paradise: the club that flies to Switzerland with a DS from Palermo, Sannino and Bolzoni appeared 31 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Nemanja Nedović gave a jersey to a Zvezda fan with a Zvezda child banner from head to toe | Sport

You may also like

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Air routes between Russia and Georgia have been...

Shock video in the New York Times, Greece...

“Shot in the chest and back” with a...

“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking...

Xi Jinping “snatches” Central Asia from Putin: here...

Zelensky at the Arab League steals the show...

Vatican City State: Car breaks into Porta Sant...

Lana Del Rey publishes “Say Yes To Heaven”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy